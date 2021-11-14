BTS, Ed Sheeran Win Big at MTV European Music Awards

Korean pop sensation BTS and British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran were the big winners at the 2021 MTV European Music Awards on Sunday.

BTS won the most awards, including Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-Pop and Biggest Fans, while Sheeran won Best Artist and Best Song for “Bad Habits.”

Italian rock band and 2021 winners of the Eurovision Song Contest Måneskin took home Best Rock, while show host and performer Saweetie won Best New. Nicki Minaj won Best Hip-Hop, Olivia Rodrigo Best Push, Maluma Best Latin and YUNGBLUD the award for Best Alternative. The Best Collaboration award went to Doja Cat ft. SZA for “Kiss Me More,” while David Guetta won Best Electronic and Billie Eilish was honored with the Video for Good award.

Among the regional local act categories, Taylor Swift won for the U.S. and Little Mix for the U.K. and Ireland.

Justin Bieber, who was the frontrunner with eight nominations, didn’t win any awards.

After a virtual 2020, the event was live from the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary and aired on MTV in 180 countries. The show drew inspiration from Budapest’s famous thermal spas and the Danube, the river that runs through the city, and featured a water theme with stages that appeared to be floating.

Sheeran opened the proceedings with a rendition of his latest single “Overpass Graffiti” and later on performed his hit number “Shivers.”

One of the highlights of Saweetie’s hosting routine was interacting with “Squid Game”-inspired soldiers in hot pink suits and MTV-branded masks. She also performed a medley of her hits, including “Best Friend,” “Tap In” and “OUT OUT.”

With a medley of two unreleased songs, “Coconuts,” and “Hit It From The Back,” Kim Petras made EMAs history as the first trans artist to perform at the show.

There were also performances by OneRepublic, Maluma, Imagine Dragons, Måneskin, Griff and Girl in Red. YUNGBLUD closed the night with a performance of his latest single “Fleabag.”

The MTV EMA Generation Change Awards went to five honorees for fighting against anti-LGBTQ+ policies. MTV went ahead with the awards in Hungary, despite the country passing anti-LGBTQ+ laws in June, in solidarity with the community.

Viktória Radványi, a board member of Budapest Pride, Hungary’s first feminist and anti-racist LGBTQ+ NGO appeared on stage to accept the award on behalf of the winners.

The previous evening, ViacomCBS Networks International hosted a ‘Future Classics’ exhibition at Budapest’s Museum of Fine Arts featuring original pieces from emerging and established artists inspired by the company’s portfolio, including “South Park,” Nickelodeon and Comedy Central’s animation slates, Paramount’s sci-fi portfolio, MTV and BET’s music archives, the “Shore” reality franchise, “Yellowstone” and the upcoming “The Patrick Star Show.”

Bob Bakish, president and CEO of ViacomCBS, and Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International, appeared via hologram and gave speeches in support of the event. This was followed by DJ sets at a purpose-built World Stage at the neighboring Heroes’ Square.

Bob Bakish, Raffaele Annecchino ViacomCBS Networks International

FULL LIST OF 2021 MTV EMA WINNERS

Best Artist

Ed Sheeran

Best Pop

BTS

Best Song

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Best Video

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Best Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Best New

Saweetie

Best Electronic

David Guetta

Best Rock

Måneskin

Best Alternative

YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

Maluma

Best Hip Hop

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS

Best Group

BTS

Best Push

Olivia Rodrigo

Biggest Fans

BTS

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

MTV EMA Generation Change Award

Amir Ashour

Matthew Blaise

Sage Dolan-Sandrino

Erika Hilton

Viktória Radványi

2021 MTV EMA LOCAL ACT WINNERS

Best African Act – Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Australian Act – Ruel

Best Brazilian Act – Manu Gavassi

Best Canadian Act – Johnny Orlando

Best Caribbean Act – Bad Bunny

Best French Act – Amel Bent

Best German Act – Badmómzjay

Best Hungarian Act – Azahriah

Best India Act – DIVINE

Best Italian Act – Aka 7even

Best Israeli Act – Noa Kirel

Best Japan Act – Sakurazaka46

Best Korea Act – Aespa

Best Latin America-North Act – Alemán

Best Latin America-South Act – Tini

Best Latin America-Central Act – Sebastian Yatra

Best New Zealand Act – Teeks

Best Nordic Act – Tessa (Denmark)

Best Polish Act – Daria Zawialow

Best Portuguese Act – Diogo Piçarra

Best MTV Russia Act – Max Barskih

Best Southeast Asia Act – JJ Lin (Singapore)

Best Spanish Act – Aitana

Best Swiss Act – Gjon’s Tears

Best U.K. & Ireland Act – Little Mix

Best U.S. Act – Taylor Swift