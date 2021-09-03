BTS to Appear With Coldplay’s Chris Martin on YouTube’s ‘Released’

BTS are set to appear on a special episode of YouTube Originals’ weekly music series “Released” on Thursday, September 9 at 11:45 PM ET, which will lead directly into the premiere of “BTS ‘Permission to Dance’ MV (Shorts Challenge ver.)” on September 10 at Midnight ET. The band will be joined by Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, for a conversation on what inspired the #PermissiontoDance challenge on YouTube Shorts, among other topics. The special episode will also feature a selection of Shorts from the challenge created by BTS fans around the world including the U.S., India, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom and others.

Watch a sneak peak of BTS and Chris Martin below.

The three week challenge, which started on July 23, saw BTS encouraging people to make 15-second YouTube Shorts videos incorporating the “International Sign” gestures for “Joy,” “Dance,” and “Peace,” that were featured in the “Permission to Dance” music video, remixed with their own style. In an interview with People about the challenge, band member j-hope explained, “Incorporating the International Sign gestures enabled us to spread the positive energy of our music to a wider audience that maybe we haven’t reached before.”

The group’s Jin told Buzzfeed about choosing some of their favorite Shorts to be included in the compilation video, “I am curious about how they will add their own tastes and touch to the ‘Permission to Dance’ choreography…but honestly, just watching them dance along to our song and having fun makes me really happy.” SUGA later added in an interview with EFE, “We want to share our message through music and have a positive impact on our listeners.” These values and more are what inspired BTS to create the Permission to Dance Challenge and have it come to life on YouTube.