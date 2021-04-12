BTS Return With ‘Bang Bang Con 21’ on April 17

BTS will return with “Bang Bang Con 21,” which will be livestreamed this Saturday, April 17 at 2 a.m. ET on BANGTANTV YouTube channel. The livestream is based around previous events.

According to the announcement, “Bang Bang Con 21” is “a gift for fans from BTS that offers free access to past concerts and fanmeets.”

The event kicks off with one of their early concerts “2015 BTS Live Trilogy: Episode I. BTS Begins,” and then continues with their global fanmeet “BTS 5th Muster [Magic Shop],” held in June 2019. It ends with BTS world tour “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself,” held in São Paulo, Brazil in May 2019.

The first “Bang Bang Con” was livestreamed on April 18 and 19 last year, racking up 50.59 million views in a span of 24 hours and 2.24 million concurrent viewers. The event was regarded to have set a new norm for online concerts.

In an interview with Variety for a cover story last fall, the group’s RM spoke of the responsibility the group feels toward their fans.

“We do of course feel a considerable sense of responsibility. … We understand the impact and influence that we have — it’s an impact that goes across regions and borders, because the things that young people feel and experience in Korea is not exactly the same but is probably similar to what young people feel and experience in the U.S. In full understanding of that, we are always careful of what we say and what we do. This [informs] our campaign with UNICEF and other charity efforts,” he said.

“But at the same time, we want to make sure that this does not impact our creative activities — that we are not so consumed by this overwhelming sense of responsibility that it affects our creative process. Striking this balance is very important to us. So far, I think we are doing this balancing act quite well.”