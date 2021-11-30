BTS Tops Apple Music’s 2021 Most-Streamed Songs Chart

Apple Music has unveiled its biggest songs of the year with its annual Top 100 charts, which not only include the most-streamed songs — topped by BTS’ smash “Dynamite” but it has also shared its “Top 100 2021: Fitness” chart—spotlighting the most-played workout music across Apple Music and Fitness+— its top 100 most-Shazamed songs and its top 100 most-read Lyrics.
Following “Dynamite” in the top 5 are Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” (which had the most-read lyrics), Ariana Grande’s “Positions,” Pop Smoke’s “For the Night” and the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” the latter of which was first released in November of 2019. See the full charts below.
The top 100 most-read lyrics is dominated by Olivia Rodrigo’s breakup anthem “Drivers License”: “And you’re probably with that blonde girl/ Who always made me doubt/ She’s so much older than me/ She’s everything I’m insecure about.”
Meanwhile , Joel Corry’s “Heart & Heart” — which features MNEK and was remixed by Tiesto — was the most-streamed workout song, and some 11.7 million fans used Shazam to discover Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut in the Ocean” The Australian hip-hop artist’s sleeper hit may have first been released in 2019, but after going viral on TikTok, it received more Shazams than any other song in the world during 2021. The Weeknd came in second, with 8.5 million Shazams for “Save Your Tears,” while Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” received 8.1 million.
|
1
|
Dynamite
|
BTS
|
2
|
drivers license
|
Olivia Rodrigo
|
3
|
positions
|
Ariana Grande
|
4
|
For The Night (feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby)
|
Pop Smoke
|
5
|
Blinding Lights
|
The Weeknd
|
6
|
Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON)
|
Justin Bieber
|
7
|
good 4 u
|
Olivia Rodrigo
|
8
|
STAY
|
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
|
9
|
Dakiti
|
Jhay Cortez & Bad Bunny
|
10
|
Levitating (feat. DaBaby)
|
Dua Lipa
|
11
|
Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby)
|
Drake
|
12
|
Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)
|
Doja Cat
|
13
|
Dried Flower
|
Yuuri
|
14
|
Back in Blood (feat. Lil Durk)
|
Pooh Shiesty
|
15
|
RAPSTAR
|
Polo G
|
16
|
Mood (feat. iann dior)
|
24kGoldn
|
17
|
On Me
|
Lil Baby
|
18
|
What You Know Bout Love
|
Pop Smoke
|
19
|
夜に駆ける
|
YOASOBI
|
20
|
Astronaut In The Ocean
|
Masked Wolf
|
21
|
Butter
|
BTS
|
22
|
MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
|
Lil Nas X
|
23
|
Calling My Phone
|
Lil Tjay & 6LACK
|
24
|
Good Days
|
SZA
|
25
|
HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY
|
GIVĒON
|
1
|
drivers license
|
Olivia Rodrigo
|
2
|
good 4 u
|
Olivia Rodrigo
|
3
|
Dried Flower
|
Yuuri
|
4
|
Dynamite
|
BTS
|
5
|
Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)
|
Doja Cat
|
6
|
Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby)
|
Drake
|
7
|
deja vu
|
Olivia Rodrigo
|
8
|
positions
|
Ariana Grande
|
9
|
Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON)
|
Justin Bieber
|
10
|
Levitating (feat. DaBaby)
|
Dua Lipa
|
11
|
STAY
|
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
|
12
|
WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
|
Cardi B
|
13
|
Butter
|
BTS
|
14
|
Streets
|
Doja Cat
|
15
|
34+35
|
Ariana Grande
|
16
|
MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
|
Lil Nas X
|
17
|
Good Days
|
SZA
|
18
|
traitor
|
Olivia Rodrigo
|
19
|
夜に駆ける
|
YOASOBI
|
20
|
Up
|
Cardi B
|
21
|
HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY
|
GIVĒON
|
22
|
Usseewa
|
Ado
|
23
|
Blinding Lights
|
The Weeknd
|
24
|
Happier Than Ever
|
Billie Eilish
|
25
|
homura
|
LiSA
2021 Most Streamed Workout Songs
|
1
|
Head & Heart (feat. MNEK) [Tiësto Remix]
|
Joel Corry
|
2
|
Post Malone (feat. RANI)
|
Sam Feldt
|
3
|
Levitating (feat. DaBaby)
|
Dua Lipa
|
4
|
Ride It (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs Quintino Remix)
|
Regard
|
5
|
Whoopty
|
CJ
|
6
|
Body (feat. brando)
|
Loud Luxury
|
7
|
Drip Too Hard
|
Lil Baby & Gunna
|
8
|
Whats Poppin (Remix) [feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne] [Bonus Track]
|
Jack Harlow
|
9
|
Tyler Herro
|
Jack Harlow
|
10
|
Breaking Me
|
Topic & A7S
|
11
|
Goosebumps (Remix)
|
Travis Scott & HVME
|
12
|
The Business
|
Tiësto
|
13
|
Roses (Imanbek Remix)
|
SAINt JHN
|
14
|
South of the Border (feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B)
|
Ed Sheeran
|
15
|
Pure Water
|
Mustard & Migos
|
16
|
Lonely (Goodboys Remix)
|
Joel Corry
|
17
|
MIDDLE CHILD
|
J. Cole
|
18
|
VIBEZ
|
DaBaby
|
19
|
POPSTAR (feat. Drake)
|
DJ Khaled
|
20
|
You should be sad (Tiësto Remix)
|
Halsey & Tiësto
|
21
|
All Around the World (La La La)
|
R3HAB & A Touch of Class
|
22
|
Lemonade (feat. NAV)
|
Internet Money, Gunna & Don Toliver
|
23
|
Get Out My Head
|
Shane Codd
|
24
|
Memories (feat. Kid Cudi) [2021 Remix]
|
David Guetta
|
25
|
Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby)
|
Drake
2021 Most Shazamed Songs
|
1
|
Astronaut In The Ocean
|
Masked Wolf
|
2
|
Save Your Tears
|
The Weeknd
|
3
|
Bad Habits
|
Ed Sheeran
|
4
|
drivers license
|
Olivia Rodrigo
|
5
|
Beggin
|
Måneskin
|
6
|
MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
|
Lil Nas X
|
7
|
The Business
|
Tiësto
|
8
|
Stay
|
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
|
9
|
Leave The Door Open
|
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic
|
10
|
love nwantiti [Remix]
|
CKay Feat. Axel & Dj Yo!
|
11
|
Blinding Lights
|
The Weeknd
|
12
|
Arcade
|
Duncan Laurence
|
13
|
Iko Iko
|
Justin Wellington Feat. Small Jam
|
14
|
Friday (Dopamine Re-Edit)
|
Riton & Nightcrawlers Feat. Mufasa & Hypeman
|
15
|
Mood
|
24kGoldn Feat. iann dior
|
16
|
Kiss Me More
|
Doja Cat Feat. SZA
|
17
|
Deep End
|
Fousheé
|
18
|
Love Tonight
|
Shouse
|
19
|
Jerusalema
|
Master KG Feat. Nomcebo Zikode
|
20
|
Your Love (9PM)
|
ATB, Topic & A7S
|
21
|
Whoopty
|
CJ
|
22
|
WITHOUT YOU
|
The Kid LAROI
|
23
|
Peaches
|
Justin Bieber Feat. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON
|
24
|
2 Phút Hơn (KAIZ Remix)
|
Pháo
|
25
|
Jalebi Baby
|
Tesher