×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Matt Morris, Who Played a Key Role in Signing Olivia Rodrigo, Promoted to Senior VP at Interscope Geffen A&M

BTS Tops Apple Music’s 2021 Most-Streamed Songs Chart

2021 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS - The
ABC

Apple Music has unveiled its biggest songs of the year with its annual Top 100 charts, which not only include the most-streamed songs — topped by BTS’ smash “Dynamite” but it has also shared its “Top 100 2021: Fitness” chart—spotlighting the most-played workout music across Apple Music and Fitness+— its top 100 most-Shazamed songs and its top 100 most-read Lyrics.

Following “Dynamite” in the top 5 are Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” (which had the most-read lyrics), Ariana Grande’s “Positions,” Pop Smoke’s “For the Night” and the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” the latter of which was first released in November of 2019.  See the full charts below.

The top 100 most-read lyrics is dominated by Olivia Rodrigo’s breakup anthem “Drivers License”: “And you’re probably with that blonde girl/ Who always made me doubt/ She’s so much older than me/ She’s everything I’m insecure about.”

Meanwhile , Joel Corry’s “Heart & Heart” — which features MNEK and was remixed by Tiesto — was the most-streamed workout song, and some 11.7 million fans used Shazam to discover Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut in the Ocean” The Australian hip-hop artist’s sleeper hit may have first been released in 2019, but after going viral on TikTok, it received more Shazams than any other song in the world during 2021. The Weeknd came in second, with 8.5 million Shazams for “Save Your Tears,” while Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” received 8.1 million.

2021 Most Streamed Songs
1
Dynamite
BTS
2
drivers license
Olivia Rodrigo
3
positions
Ariana Grande
4
For The Night (feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby)
Pop Smoke
5
Blinding Lights
The Weeknd
6
Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON)
Justin Bieber
7
good 4 u
Olivia Rodrigo
8
STAY
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
9
Dakiti
Jhay Cortez & Bad Bunny
10
Levitating (feat. DaBaby)
Dua Lipa
11
Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby)
Drake
12
Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)
Doja Cat
13
Dried Flower
Yuuri
14
Back in Blood (feat. Lil Durk)
Pooh Shiesty
15
RAPSTAR
Polo G
16
Mood (feat. iann dior)
24kGoldn
17
On Me
Lil Baby
18
What You Know Bout Love
Pop Smoke
19
夜に駆ける
YOASOBI
20
Astronaut In The Ocean
Masked Wolf
21
Butter
BTS
22
MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X
23
Calling My Phone
Lil Tjay & 6LACK
24
Good Days
SZA
25
HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY
GIVĒON
2021 Most Read Lyrics
1
drivers license
Olivia Rodrigo
2
good 4 u
Olivia Rodrigo
3
Dried Flower
Yuuri
4
Dynamite
BTS
5
Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)
Doja Cat
6
Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby)
Drake
7
deja vu
Olivia Rodrigo
8
positions
Ariana Grande
9
Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON)
Justin Bieber
10
Levitating (feat. DaBaby)
Dua Lipa
11
STAY
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
12
WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
Cardi B
13
Butter
BTS
14
Streets
Doja Cat
15
34+35
Ariana Grande
16
MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X
17
Good Days
SZA
18
traitor
Olivia Rodrigo
19
夜に駆ける
YOASOBI
20
Up
Cardi B
21
HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY
GIVĒON
22
Usseewa
Ado
23
Blinding Lights
The Weeknd
24
Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
25
homura
LiSA

2021 Most Streamed Workout Songs

1
Head & Heart (feat. MNEK) [Tiësto Remix]
Joel Corry
2
Post Malone (feat. RANI)
Sam Feldt
3
Levitating (feat. DaBaby)
Dua Lipa
4
Ride It (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs Quintino Remix)
Regard
5
Whoopty
CJ
6
Body (feat. brando)
Loud Luxury
7
Drip Too Hard
Lil Baby & Gunna
8
Whats Poppin (Remix) [feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne] [Bonus Track]
Jack Harlow
9
Tyler Herro
Jack Harlow
10
Breaking Me
Topic & A7S
11
Goosebumps (Remix)
Travis Scott & HVME
12
The Business
Tiësto
13
Roses (Imanbek Remix)
SAINt JHN
14
South of the Border (feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B)
Ed Sheeran
15
Pure Water
Mustard & Migos
16
Lonely (Goodboys Remix)
Joel Corry
17
MIDDLE CHILD
J. Cole
18
VIBEZ
DaBaby
19
POPSTAR (feat. Drake)
DJ Khaled
20
You should be sad (Tiësto Remix)
Halsey & Tiësto
21
All Around the World (La La La)
R3HAB & A Touch of Class
22
Lemonade (feat. NAV)
Internet Money, Gunna & Don Toliver
23
Get Out My Head
Shane Codd
24
Memories (feat. Kid Cudi) [2021 Remix]
David Guetta
25
Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby)
Drake

2021 Most Shazamed Songs

1
Astronaut In The Ocean
Masked Wolf
2
Save Your Tears
The Weeknd
3
Bad Habits
Ed Sheeran
4
drivers license
Olivia Rodrigo
5
Beggin
Måneskin
6
MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X
7
The Business
Tiësto
8
Stay
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
9
Leave The Door Open
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic
10
love nwantiti [Remix]
CKay Feat. Axel & Dj Yo!
11
Blinding Lights
The Weeknd
12
Arcade
Duncan Laurence
13
Iko Iko
Justin Wellington Feat. Small Jam
14
Friday (Dopamine Re-Edit)
Riton & Nightcrawlers Feat. Mufasa & Hypeman
15
Mood
24kGoldn Feat. iann dior
16
Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Feat. SZA
17
Deep End
Fousheé
18
Love Tonight
Shouse
19
Jerusalema
Master KG Feat. Nomcebo Zikode
20
Your Love (9PM)
ATB, Topic & A7S
21
Whoopty
CJ
22
WITHOUT YOU
The Kid LAROI
23
Peaches
Justin Bieber Feat. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON
24
2 Phút Hơn (KAIZ Remix)
Pháo
25
Jalebi Baby
Tesher

 

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad