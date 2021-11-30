BTS Tops Apple Music’s 2021 Most-Streamed Songs Chart

Apple Music has unveiled its biggest songs of the year with its annual Top 100 charts, which not only include the most-streamed songs — topped by BTS’ smash “Dynamite” but it has also shared its “Top 100 2021: Fitness” chart—spotlighting the most-played workout music across Apple Music and Fitness+— its top 100 most-Shazamed songs and its top 100 most-read Lyrics.

Following “Dynamite” in the top 5 are Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” (which had the most-read lyrics), Ariana Grande’s “Positions,” Pop Smoke’s “For the Night” and the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” the latter of which was first released in November of 2019. See the full charts below.

The top 100 most-read lyrics is dominated by Olivia Rodrigo’s breakup anthem “Drivers License”: “And you’re probably with that blonde girl/ Who always made me doubt/ She’s so much older than me/ She’s everything I’m insecure about.”

Meanwhile , Joel Corry’s “Heart & Heart” — which features MNEK and was remixed by Tiesto — was the most-streamed workout song, and some 11.7 million fans used Shazam to discover Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut in the Ocean” The Australian hip-hop artist’s sleeper hit may have first been released in 2019, but after going viral on TikTok, it received more Shazams than any other song in the world during 2021. The Weeknd came in second, with 8.5 million Shazams for “Save Your Tears,” while Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” received 8.1 million.

2021 Most Streamed Songs



1 Dynamite BTS 2 drivers license Olivia Rodrigo 3 positions Ariana Grande 4 For The Night (feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby) Pop Smoke 5 Blinding Lights The Weeknd 6 Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON) Justin Bieber 7 good 4 u Olivia Rodrigo 8 STAY The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber 9 Dakiti Jhay Cortez & Bad Bunny 10 Levitating (feat. DaBaby) Dua Lipa 11 Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby) Drake 12 Kiss Me More (feat. SZA) Doja Cat 13 Dried Flower Yuuri 14 Back in Blood (feat. Lil Durk) Pooh Shiesty 15 RAPSTAR Polo G 16 Mood (feat. iann dior) 24kGoldn 17 On Me Lil Baby 18 What You Know Bout Love Pop Smoke 19 夜に駆ける YOASOBI 20 Astronaut In The Ocean Masked Wolf 21 Butter BTS 22 MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) Lil Nas X 23 Calling My Phone Lil Tjay & 6LACK 24 Good Days SZA 25 HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY GIVĒON 2021 Most Read Lyrics

1 drivers license Olivia Rodrigo 2 good 4 u Olivia Rodrigo 3 Dried Flower Yuuri 4 Dynamite BTS 5 Kiss Me More (feat. SZA) Doja Cat 6 Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby) Drake 7 deja vu Olivia Rodrigo 8 positions Ariana Grande 9 Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON) Justin Bieber 10 Levitating (feat. DaBaby) Dua Lipa 11 STAY The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber 12 WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) Cardi B 13 Butter BTS 14 Streets Doja Cat 15 34+35 Ariana Grande 16 MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) Lil Nas X 17 Good Days SZA 18 traitor Olivia Rodrigo 19 夜に駆ける YOASOBI 20 Up Cardi B 21 HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY GIVĒON 22 Usseewa Ado 23 Blinding Lights The Weeknd 24 Happier Than Ever Billie Eilish 25 homura LiSA 2021 Most Streamed Workout Songs

1 Head & Heart (feat. MNEK) [Tiësto Remix] Joel Corry 2 Post Malone (feat. RANI) Sam Feldt 3 Levitating (feat. DaBaby) Dua Lipa 4 Ride It (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs Quintino Remix) Regard 5 Whoopty CJ 6 Body (feat. brando) Loud Luxury 7 Drip Too Hard Lil Baby & Gunna 8 Whats Poppin (Remix) [feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne] [Bonus Track] Jack Harlow 9 Tyler Herro Jack Harlow 10 Breaking Me Topic & A7S 11 Goosebumps (Remix) Travis Scott & HVME 12 The Business Tiësto 13 Roses (Imanbek Remix) SAINt JHN 14 South of the Border (feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B) Ed Sheeran 15 Pure Water Mustard & Migos 16 Lonely (Goodboys Remix) Joel Corry 17 MIDDLE CHILD J. Cole 18 VIBEZ DaBaby 19 POPSTAR (feat. Drake) DJ Khaled 20 You should be sad (Tiësto Remix) Halsey & Tiësto 21 All Around the World (La La La) R3HAB & A Touch of Class 22 Lemonade (feat. NAV) Internet Money, Gunna & Don Toliver 23 Get Out My Head Shane Codd 24 Memories (feat. Kid Cudi) [2021 Remix] David Guetta 25 Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby) Drake 2021 Most Shazamed Songs