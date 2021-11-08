BTS and Megan Thee Stallion Will ‘Butter’ Up American Music Awards With Joint Performance

The first live performance of the remix version of “Butter” by the joined forces of BTS and Megan Thee Stallion is among the initial lineup promised for the 2021 American Music Awards, set to be broadcast live on ABC from L.A.’s Microsoft Theatre Nov. 21.

Also slated in the initial rollout of AMAs performers are Olivia Rodrigo, who’ll be doing a yet-to-be-named song from her freshman album, and Bad Bunny, announced as offering a world-premiere performance of “Lo Siento BB:/.”

BTS performed on the AMAs last year, too, but like virtually all of the K-pop group’s other TV appearances since the start of the pandemic, it was filmed in their native South Korea, as the outfit stayed close to home under quarantine conditions. The group’s trip to the AMAs stage will make that show an especially hot live ticket, although Angelenos have a much bigger venue to see them in coming up, as BTS is playing So-Fo Stadium for four nights starting the following weekend.

Cardi B was previously announced as host of this year’s show, following on the heels of Taraji P. Henson performing the duties on a one-time basis last November and Ciara the year before that.

After airing live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC Nov. 21, this year’s AMAs show will be available to stream on Hulu starting the following day.

The entirely fan-voted awards have balloting open this year on an unusual platform, TikTok.

BTS is up for artist of the year at the AMAs. Megan Thee Stallion has three nominations. Rodrigo leads the 2021 count with seven nods, while Bad Bunny has five. Other top nominees include the Weeknd with six nominations, and Doja Cat and Giveon, who join Bad Bunny in having five,