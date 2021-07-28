Bryan Adams Signs With BMG

Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams, one of the most successful recording artists of the ‘80s and ‘90s, has signed a global recordings agreement with BMG to release his upcoming studio album, the company announced on Wednesday. It is his first new label deal after more than 40 years with Universal-affiliated labels, beginning with A&M, which released his eponymous debut album in 1980.

In his commercial prime, Adams was one of the biggest artists in the world, particularly via his 1984 album “Reckless,” which spawned hits like “Run to You,” “Summer of ‘69” and “Heaven,” but that hot streak lasted for more than a decade: His 1991 single “Everything I Do (I Do for You)” was one of the top-selling singles of all time, moving more than 15 million copies worldwide. While his career leveled off, he has released albums at a steady clip for 40 years, and continues to be a top live draw and command the respect of new generations: The title track of his most recent album, 2019’s “Shine a Light,” was co-written by Ed Sheeran.

Adams said, “I’m delighted to join the BMG team, and can’t wait for everyone to hear the new music.”

Bruce Allen, Adams’ longtime manager said, “I look forward to working with the BMG team in this next chapter of Bryan’s career.”

Thomas Scherer, BMG President Repertoire & Marketing, Los Angeles and New York, said, “As soon as we met with Bryan and his team to listen to the album, we instantly connected with the songs. This record is the perfect showcase of his exceptional artistry, performing all the music while also producing. We are very proud to welcome him to BMG, his first new label home in 40 years, and provide our best-in-class global service to a global superstar of his stature.”