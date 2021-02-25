Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak Form a Band, Silk Sonic, With First Single Coming in March

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have apparently been braving quarantine using the buddy system. Both stars took to social media Thursday night to declare that they’ve come together as a band, called Silk Sonic, with the first taste of new music coming in one week.

“We made an album!!” enthused .Paak on Instagram. “Y’all get the first song next Friday 3/5!! Rocket emojis and all that!!!”

Mars confirmed the news and added that the moniker in the accompanying art is, in fact, a band name, though they’re not shy about also billing themselves separately. “We locked in and made an album,” wrote Mars. “The band’s called Silk Sonic. First song drops next Friday.”

Although not mentioned in the messages, the artwork makes an additional promise of Bootsy Collins, the legendary Parliamentarian, as a “special guest host.”

✨We locked in and made an album. The band’s called Silk Sonic. First song drops next Friday 3/5.✨ pic.twitter.com/kzCQ3f7NRa — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 26, 2021

The two have hooked up before, not on record but as tourmates when Paak opened for Mars on part of the “24K Magic” tour. The pair also put in separate appearances on the Chic album “It’s About Time” three years ago.

Mars’ last album, 2016’s “24K Magic,” resulted in the star winning the triple crown at the 2018 Grammys, where besides album of the year he picked up record of the year for the title track and song of the year for “That’s What I Like.”

Paak released his last album more recently — “Ventura” came out in April 2019 — but he’s been rife with one-offs since then, too. He put out four non-album singles just in 2020 (including a “Trollz” soundtrack collaboration with Justin Timberlake) appeared on a fifth (being a featured artist on Busta Rhymes’ “Yuuuu”).