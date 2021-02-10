Bruce Springsteen Was Arrested in November on Suspicion of Drunken Driving

Bruce Springsteen was arrested in New Jersey on suspicion of drunken driving last November.

News of Springsteen’s arrest surfaced on Wednesday in a report on TMZ. Charges from the Nov. 14 arrest at Gateway National Recreation Area included driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area, according to a statement from the National Park Service. Springsteen was described as “cooperative throughout the process.”

Springsteen lives on a large farm near the area, also known as Sandy Hook.

Representatives for Springsteen had no immediate comment on the matter.

It was not immediately clear why word of Springsteen’s arrest only became public today. It comes on the heels of the rock legend appearing in a commercial for Jeep that debuted during the Super Bowl. In the spot, titled “The Middle,” Springsteen called for national unity and hope amid the partisan strife and pain caused by the pandemic.

The New York Daily News reported that no court date has been set for Springsteen’s appearance in what the newspaper described as New Jersey’s “enclave court,” or the federal version of traffic court.