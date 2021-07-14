Britney Spears Writes ‘Free Britney’ in Post-Hearing Instagram, Thanks Fans for Support

Britney Spears celebrated Wednesday’s court hearing with a gratitude-filled Instagram post, even using the hashtag “#FreeBritney.”

Following her conservatorship hearing, Spears posted on social media to express her relief at being able to hire her own lawyer. “Coming along, folks … coming along !!!!!” Spears wrote, along with the middle finger emoji. “New with real representation today … I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!!”

On Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny granted Spears the ability to hire her own lawyer, a significant step in the pop star’s fight to end her 13-year conservatorship. That lawyer will be Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor who has represented stars like Sean Penn and Keanu Reeves.

Spears’ fans flooded the area outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse during the hearing, chanting “Free Britney” and holding up signs. Spears thanked her fans for their support in the post, which featured video of her horseback riding and doing cartwheels, writing: “Thank you to my fans who are supporting me … You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!!”

And, Spears ended the post with the hashtag “#FreeBritney,” in what seems to be the first time Spears has written the two words that have become the slogan for her conservatorship battle.

Appearing remotely, Spears once again made clear that she would like her conservatorship to end, and for her father, Jamie Spears, to be charged with conservatorship abuse.

“I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him for conservatorship abuse,” Spears said. “I want to press charges for abuse on this conservatorship today… all of it.”

Read the full post below.