Britney Spears to Speak in Court on Conservatorship Case

After years of silence, Britney Spears will speak to the probate court in June regarding her long-standing legal conservatorship.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny scheduled a hearing on June 23 to allow Spears to speak on the “status of the conservatorship.”

Samuel Ingham, the probate attorney appointed to represent Spears in the case, asked the court to set the date “on an expedited basis,” but did not indicate what Spears would say.

Spears has been under the court-approved conservatorship for the last 13 years. She has made it clear that she no long wants her father, Jamie Spears, to act as her conservator.

Last fall, at Ingham’s request, the judge appointed Bessemer Trust to act as co-conservator along with her father. That order has yet to take effect, as the attorneys continue to quibble over the governing language.

At the hearing in probate court on Tuesday, the attorneys gave the court updates on various motions and accounting issues related to the conservatorship. A separate hearing to address those matters was set for July 14.

The conservatorship has been the focus of renewed attention since “Framing Britney Spears,” a documentary about the case, was released in February. The doc gave voice to fans of Spears who have raised questions about whether the court’s orders have been in her best interests.

Spears responded to the documentary last month, saying on Instagram that she was “embarrassed” by it.

“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in,” she wrote. “I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes!!!!”