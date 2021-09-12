Amid Conservatorship Movements, Britney Spears Announces Engagement to Sam Asghari

Less than a week after Britney Spears’ father asked a judge to end her 13-year conservatorship, the pop star has announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Spears broke the news in an Instagram post on Sunday, writing: “I can’t fucking believe it!!!!!!” with a slew of ring and heart emojis. In the post, Spears shows off her ring from several different angles with a shocked expression on her face. “Do you like it?” Asghari asks in the video, to which Spears replies: “Yes!”

Asghari also shared their engagement on his Instagram, where he posted a photo of him and Spears kissing while Spears sticks out her ring finger as if it were her middle one. Asghari kept his caption simple, with just the king and queen emojis.

During Spears’ explosive testimony against her conservatorship on June 23, the singer shared her desire to get married to Asghari and have more children, but alleged that her conservatorship would not allow her to remove her IUD.

“I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Spears said in court. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.”

On Tuesday, Spears’ father filed a petition with Judge Brenda Penny, saying that Spears “should get that chance” to control her own finances and health. Though it’s not entirely clear if or when Spears’ conservatorship will be officially terminated, the filing certainly shows that the end is in sight — and Spears’ engagement to Asghari seems to indicate that the singer could already be experiencing more freedom over her choices.

Spears and Asghari have been together since 2016.