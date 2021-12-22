Britney Spears Promises: ‘New Song in the Works’

Britney Spears continues to use Instagram as her connection to her fans, teasing that a “new song [is] in the works” and posting a video of herself doing some wailing vocal runs on Wednesday.

“I just realized this today guys,” she wrote in the caption before referencing the recent end of the 13-year conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears. “After what my family tried to do to me three years ago … I needed to be my own cheerleader !!!! God knows they weren’t …so I just read up on my self and this is what I found.”

She then reads from her RCA Records artist bio: “Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide. In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to Nielsen Music.”

She continues, “I’m not auditioning for anything !!!! I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am !!!! Yes … I will be my own cheerleader … why ???? I’m here to remind my white ‘classy’ family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget !!!!”

She concludes, “Pssss new song in the works. I’m gonna let you know what I mean 😉 !!!!!”

While Spears has not released a new album since 2016’s “Glory,” she was set to record an album with hit songwriter Justin Tranter as executive producer in 2018, although it’s unclear whether any material was actually recorded. Tranter, who’d collaborated on several “Glory” songs, declined to discuss the matter when asked about it by Variety in June: “It’s not my story to tell,” he said.

While Spears wrote in a recent Instagram post that she has no desire to tour again, Wednesday’s note was the first indication that she’s recording new material.