Britney Spears’ Housekeeper Files Complaint Over Cell Phone Fight

Britney Spears’ housekeeper has filed a battery complaint with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, alleging that the singer accosted her in a fight over a cell phone.

The alleged incident took place on Monday at Spears’ home. Sheriffs deputies took a report and will present their findings to the district attorney’s office.

Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, called the dispute “overblown sensational tabloid fodder — nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said she said’ regarding a cell phone.” He added that there was “no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever.”

“Anyone can make an accusation but this should have been closed immediately,” Rosengart said. “To its credit, the Sheriff’s office itself has acknowledged that the incident was classified as a ‘very minor misdemeanor…’ and confirmed ‘there were no injuries.’ If this did not involve Britney Spears it never would have been reported at all.”

Spears is in the midst of trying to extricate herself from a 13-year conservatorship — which severely restricts her control over her own life. Last week, her father Jamie Spears indicated that he would relinquish authority over her finances, and allow a third party to assume control of her estate. However, no timetable was set and the details remain to be worked out.

Spears has argued that she should not be under a conservatorship at all, and that the arrangement is abusive. But she has also been unwilling to submit to the sort of psychiatric tests that would be needed to show the judge that such supervision is no longer needed.