Britney Spears Posts Message to ‘Haters’: ‘Kiss My Ass’

As the battle over Britney Spears’ conservatorship thundered on this week, the singer used her Instagram account late Thursday to post a remarkably unsubtle message to those she considers “haters”: “Kiss my ass.”

To recap, the messaging began on Wednesday when Spears posted a series of photos, including one of her topless in the bathroom, taken from the back. Fans asked questions such as, “Where’s the fairy tattoo?” and “or the healing in Hebrew on the back of her neck?”

Spears did not directly address the questions but first posted a cryptic anime-esque picture of a drawing of a girl with flowers in her hair and the message, “Our Father who ART in Heaven HALLOWED BE THY NAME!!!! Pssss you better F—ING BELIEVE IT!!!!”

Less subtle was her follow-up: “Ok so … I edited out my tattoo on my neck cause I wanted to see what it would look like clean ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ … and yeah I like it better so while you guys are talking behind my back go ahead and kiss my a– haters !!!!!!”

The posts took place against the backdrop of chaos around Spears’ controversial 13-year conservatorship, which she has spoken out against bitterly in recent weeks, calling for her father to be removed. Both her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, and court-appointed attorney, Sam Ingham, resigned this week, and Jodi Montgomery, the singer’s court-appointed co-conservator, told the court on Wednesday that she has been getting death threats ever since Spears spoke out against the conservatorship last month.

The next hearing for Spears’ conservatorship is set for July 14 at Los Angeles Superior Court. It is unclear at this time whether the singer will be represented by Ingham, the court-appointed attorney who just asked to be withdrawn from the case, for that hearing.