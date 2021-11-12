Britney Spears and Her Fiancé Pose in ‘Free Britney’ T-Shirts Before Critical Court Date

Britney Spears is facing one of her biggest court dates Friday, and the evening before she sent a clear message to fans who have supported the legal battle to end her conservatorship.

Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari took to Instagram with a video of the couple in matching t-shirts reading “#FreeBritney: It’s a human rights movement,” dancing, laughing and pointing at the message, all to the soundtrack of her song “Work Bitch.” The t-shirt is a nod to the fan movement that she has thanked in the past for supporting her legal battles.

The post came hours before a Nov. 12 court date which could potentially end her conservatorship. This is the first court date following the suspension of her father Jamie Spears as conservator on Sept. 29.

Spears first spoke at length about her life under the conservatorship during a Jun. 23 hearing.

“I deserve to have a life,” she said at the hearing. “I’ve worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three year break and just, you know, do what I want to do. But I do feel like there is a crutch here. And I feel open and I’m okay to talk to you today about it. But I wish I could stay with you on the phone forever, because when I get off the phone with you, all of a sudden all I hear all these no’s — no, no, no. And then all of a sudden I get I feel ganged up on and I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone. And I’m tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does, by having a child, a family, any of those things, and more so.”

