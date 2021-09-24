‘Controlling Britney Spears’ Documentary to Premiere Tonight on FX and Hulu

Another Britney Spears documentary is releasing very soon.

“Controlling Britney Spears,” a follow-up to FX and Hulu’s “Framing Britney Spears” from earlier this year, is releasing tonight, Sept. 24, at 10 p.m. ET.

The New York Times and director Samantha Stark return to offer more bombshell information regarding Spears’ conservatorship that has been in place over her life for the past 13 years. The original “Framing Britney Spears” doc, which was nominated for two Emmys, helped kick off an outpouring of support for Spears amid her conservatorship legal battle. Now, the follow-up promises allegations from insiders with direct knowledge of Spears’ daily life and surveillance under the conservatorship.

“When Britney spoke publicly about her conservatorship in detail for the first time during a court hearing in June, she said a reason she hadn’t spoken up earlier is she didn’t think people would believe her,” Stark said in a statement. “She said she felt abused under the conservatorship and questioned whether the judge thought she was lying. Britney’s speech motivated the people in this film to seek us out to share their stories — at great risk to themselves — because they felt compelled to back up what Britney was saying with evidence they had or moments they witnessed.”

Spears has engaged in a legal battle against her father, Jamie Spears, for the past several months to remove him as her conservator. Her father finally agreed to step down, and a court hearing next week on Sept. 29 will move closer to finally terminating the conservatorship.

The announcement of “Controlling Britney Spears” comes on the heels of another Spears documentary, this time by Netflix and titled “Britney vs Spears.” Netflix’s project will launch four days later on Sept. 28.