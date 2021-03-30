Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ by New Documentary

Britney Spears has broken her silence on the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday that features her dancing to Aerosmith’s “Crazy,” Spears addressed the doc for the first time, writing that she hasn’t watched it but was “embarrassed” by the parts she did see and “cried for two weeks.”

“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in,” Spears wrote. “I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes!!!!”

Earlier in the post, Spears reflected on how she has been judged harshly by the media during her career, and said she still is “till this day.”

“My life has always been very speculated …watched … and judged really my whole life !!!” Spears wrote. “For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 to feel wild and human and alive !!! I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people 😳😳😳 !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼 !!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!”

However, Spears ended her message on a lighter note, writing that “every day dancing” brings her joy and that she’s not “here to be perfect.”

Though Spears did not participate in the documentary, “Framing Britney Spears” took a deep dive into the media’s portrayal of the singer and the events that led to her conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears, in 2008. The documentary, which was produced by the New York Times and Left/Right Productions, helped to reignite the #FreeBritney movement, which hopes to see Spears released from the conservatorship.

Spears has made it clear that she no longer wishes for Jamie to be her conservator, and filed for Jodi Montgomery to become the permanent conservator of her person last week. The next court hearing regarding her conservatorship is set for April 27.

See the full post below.