Britney Spears Posts ‘I’m Counting for My Freedom,’ Then Apparently Deletes Instagram Account

Two days after her engagement was revealed, and just days after her father agreed to step down after 13 years as her conservator, Britney Spears posted on Instagram “I’ve waited 13 years and I’m counting for my freedom,” and then apparently deleted her entire Instagram account.

In the since-deleted post, Spears shared an article titled “Infusing education with heart” and then wrote:

“Growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else… I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system !!!!” Spears wrote in her caption alongside a screenshot of the article. “No … you’re not alone and no … you’re not crazy !!!! People need to hear this before it’s TOO LATE !!!! I’ve waited 13 years and counting for my freedom !!!!!”

She also thanked the #FreeBritney team for its support. Spears has shared the article in the past, which addresses encouraging children to explore their curiosity instead of being taught in more formal ways.

Celebrities and musicians often delete their social-media accounts either to signal a major new announcement, such as an album, or when they’re simply fed up. Reps for Spears did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment, but one source downplayed Spears’ move as no big deal.

News of Spears’ engagement came just days after her father, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to terminate her conservatorship, signaling the beginning of the end of the pop star’s long, drawn-out legal battle that has lasted 13 years. (Spears was first placed under conservatorship in 2008 when her father requested the court-ordered arrangement; he has been overseeing her estate since then.)

While Spears’ father has requested to end the conservatorship, the singer’s legal team has never asked the court to terminate it, and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has only filed for her father to be removed and suspended. However, regardless of her father’s motivations, Rosengart praised the move as a “massive legal victory” for the star.

Spears’ next hearing is set for Sept. 29.