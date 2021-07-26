Britney Spears’ Attorney Petitions for CPA to Replace Father Jamie Spears in Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ new attorney has filed a petition to replace her father, Jamie Spears, with CPA Jason Rubin of Woodland Hills, Calif.

Spears’ father has been her sole conservator, ever since he placed his daughter under the court-approved arrangement in 2008 when she suffered a tough time in the public eye. In 2019, he stepped down from his role to become a joint conservator, and still to this day, he remains the conservator of her estate, meaning he controls all of his daughter’s financial decisions as he oversees her reported $60 million net worth.

The pop icon has called her father “abusive” and told a judge on July 14 in Los Angeles Superior Court that she wants him removed from the conservatorship and she wants to press charges against him for “conservatorship abuse.” At her first public hearing on June 23, Spears told the judge that her conservators, which include her father, should be in jail and that she wants to sue her family.

Ever since her explosive testimony in court, Spears’ Instagram account has been full of messages that have alluded to her family’s lack of support. Recently, her account posted that she refuses to perform as long as her father is the head of her conservatorship.

Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, recently pledged to move quickly in his efforts to remove the elder Spears from his client’s case. His choice of Rubin indicates a belief that the pop star’s finances should be handled by a reputable party outside of her immediate circle. Spears’ previous business manager, Lou Taylor of Los Angeles’ Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, resigned a year ago.

“As I said in court last week and outside, my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first,” Rosengart said on July 19 outside of the Stanley Mosk courthouse, following a brief hearing that focused on a money dispute between Spears’ conservators.

“I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength,” Rosengart said on July 19. “I want to thank Judge Penny for her courtesy in welcoming my firm and I into this case…And I also want to thank Britney Spears fans and supporters. The outreach and support for my firm, myself and most importantly Britney has truly been overwhelming from coast to coast and literally throughout the world.”

In today’s filing, Rosengart added a citation indicating the appointment of the new conservator will be addressed in court on Dec. 13.