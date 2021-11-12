Hollywood Celebrates the End of Britney Spears’ Conservatorship

Now that Britney Spears has been released from her conservatorship following a court hearing on Friday, celebrities have taken to social media to congratulate her on her freedom.

Musical icon Cher weighed in with many emoji:

WHOOOOOOOOOOOOOA

🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂SHES FREEE,FREE,FREE

💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼

FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE‼️

FREE AS A🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊.

🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦 — Cher (@cher) November 12, 2021

Bravo mastermind Andy Cohen kept his message to the point:

Britney: FREE! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) November 12, 2021

Pop icon Cyndi Lauper sent her best:

Actress Jameela Jamil celebrated, while encouraging fans to remember that Spears still needs protection from the tabloid media now that the conservatorship is over:

Figure skater Adam Rippon was grateful and tearful:

BRITNEY 😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) November 12, 2021

Years & Years singer Olly Alexander dubbed it the “best day ever”:

best day ever 💜💜💜🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ we love you so much britney !! https://t.co/g4eNWNth8l — olly alexander (@alexander_olly) November 12, 2021

Streaming services joined in on the celebration, including Prime Video and Netflix:

Britney Spears deserves the world! — Netflix (@netflix) November 12, 2021

Fashion icon Vera Wang shared digital champagne:

Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari took to Instagram with a simple message: “History was made today. Britney is Free!”

The day’s warmest message was from Spears herself, who shared an emotional post thanking fans.

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy,” she wrote in an emoji-heavy Instagram post. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney.”

During the hearing on Friday, Judge Brenda Penny ruled that “the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required.” Fans outside the courtroom erupted in celebration upon hearing that the decision was in Spears’ favor.

The night before the court date, Spears and Asghari prepared by dancing together and wearing “Free Britney” t-shirts via a post on his Instagram.