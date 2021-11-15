Britney Spears Is on ‘Cloud Nine’ After First Weekend of Freedom

Britney Spears is celebrating her new chapter.

Just days after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated, the pop star enjoyed her first weekend as a free woman, and took to Instagram to share her happiness with her fans.

“What an amazing weekend,” Spears posted onto her Instagram on Monday afternoon. “I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time. I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night.”

The singer, who will turn 40 years old on Dec. 2, said she will be celebrating not just her freedom, but also her birthday for the next couple of months. In the new Instagram post, she thanked her attorney, Mathew Rosengart.

“I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months,” Spears wrote, including a ton of exclamation marks to express her excitement. “I mean after 13 years…I think I’ve waited long enough. I’m so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did… he has truly turned my life around… I’m forever thankful for that.”

Spears also thanked her fans, writing, “What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory… I love my fans so much…so thank you.”

The singer included a rose emoji in her caption. Spears’ followers know any mentions or imagery of roses is referring to “project rose” — something the star has mysteriously been teasing, leaving her fans curious, deciphering any clue to determine the meaning of the project. (Some fans have wondering if “project rose” refers to Rosengart.)⁣

Spears’ conservatorship was terminated on Nov. 12 when a Los Angeles Superior Court judge determined the long-running legal arrangement was no longer needed for the world-famous singer.

“The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and the Estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” Judge Brenda Penny ruled at the hearing.

After the termination ruling, Spears — who was not present at court — took to her social media to thank the #FreeBritney movement, writing, “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy,” with a series of emojis and a video of her fans celebrating at the courthouse. Her caption continued, “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day.” She also included the new hashtag: #FreedBritney.

Spears was first placed under conservatorship in 2008 with her father, Jamie Spears, overseeing his famous daughter by the terms of the court-ordered arrangement. On Sept. 29, about one month before the conservatorship was terminated, Spears’ father was suspended when Judge Penny ruled the situation was “untenable.”

The conservatorship saw largely no movement for over a decade, although court documents revealed that the singer was unhappy and trying to get out of the arrangement for years prior despite her conservators stating otherwise. Everything began to change in June when Spears publicly testified, shocking the world with her blistering, riveting and heartbreaking testimony.

“I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized,” Spears told the judge on June 23. “I just want my life back.”

And now, she has it.