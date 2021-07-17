Britney Spears Calls Out ‘Righteous Approach’ of Those Closest to Her in Instagram Post

Evoking the sentiment of her own pop anthem “Stronger,” Britney Spears vocalized in an Instagram post that she’s had enough of the insincere behavior from those closest to her.

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support,” she wrote. “How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ????”

The post itself is an image that reads, “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask.” It marks Spears’ latest Instagram post in which she directly comments about her ongoing battle to end her conservatorship.

“So if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!! If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny,” Spears continued in the post’s caption.

Spears did not specify any names, but the post could apply to a number of entertainers, tabloids and media personalities who have become supporters of the #FreeBritney movement. Mainstream public support came after the February premiere of “Framing Britney Spears,” which showed how some of the aforementioned figures and publications exacerbated the conditions of her life that led to her conservatorship.The documentary even prompted a response from ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, who apologized to Spears and Janet Jackson for perpetuating “a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

On July 14, Spears celebrated being able to hire her own lawyer with a post that included, for seemingly the first time, the hashtag “#FreeBritney.” Earlier that day, Judge Brenda Penny granted Spears the ability to hire her own lawyer. She opted for federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who has represented other stars like Keanu Reeves and Sean Penn. Though Spears has not yet filed to terminate her conservatorship, being able to hire a lawyer of her choice marks an important step in the process to do so.

Read the full post below.