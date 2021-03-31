Dua Lipa, Celeste, Harry Styles, Arlo Parks Among Nominees for Brit Awards

Fresh off her flurry of Grammy attention, Dua Lipa is one of the leading contenders for this year’s Brit Awards in nominations announced Wednesday. Lipa has three nods, as does Celeste, who’s currently up for a best original song Oscar in America, as well.

A total of six performers are tied with three nominations apiece. Lipa and Celese are joined in the front ranks by fher our more whose names may be less familiar in the U.S. as of yet — Arlo Parks, AJ Tracey, Headie One and the duo Young T & Bugsie.

Harry Styles’ big year resulted in one nomination, for song of the year for “Watermelon Sugar.” His “Fine Line” album wasn’t snubbed, though; it was in the running at the previous Brits ceremony.

The ceremony will go down at the O2 Arena on May 11. Comedian Jack Whitehall will host for the fourth year in a row.

In the British album of the year category, three-time nominees Lipa, Celeste and Parks are up against a pair of performers who have two nods each, Jessie Ware and J Hus.

For British male solo artist, J Hus, Tracey and Headie One will face off against Joel Corry and Yungblud.

The British female solo artist category finds Lipa, Celeste, Parks and Ware joined in competition by Lianne La Havas.

Breakthrough artist puts triply-nominated freshmen Parks, Celeste and Young T & Bugsey up against Bicep and Joel Corry.

The international categories are full of names that will be more on the tips of tongues of curious Americans, Best international group includes recent Grammy performers Haim and BTS, as well as Foo Fighters, Run the Jewels and Fontaines D.C.

International male solo artist is an eclectic grouping that includes the Weeknd (no shutout here), Bruce Springsteen, Burna Boy, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala (the latter recognized as a one-man show despite the band moniker).

International female solo artist comes down to Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Ariana Grande and MIley Cyrus.

A complete list of nominees:

British Album Of The Year

Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams

Celeste – Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

J Hus – Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?

Song Of The Year

220 Kid and Gracey – Don’t Need Love

Aitch and AJ Tracey – Rain

Dua Lipa – Physical

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

Headie One, AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Different

Joel Corry and MNEK – Head and Heart

Nathan Dawe and KSI – Lighter

Regard and Raye – Secrets

S1mba and DTG – Rover

Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One – Don’t Rush

British Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

British Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

International Group

BTS

Fontaines D.C.

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run the Jewels

Rising Star

Griff (winner)

Pa Salieu

Rina Sawayama