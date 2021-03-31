Dua Lipa, Celeste, Harry Styles, Arlo Parks Among Nominees for Brit Awards

Fresh off her flurry of Grammy attention, Dua Lipa is one of the leading contenders for this year’s Brit Awards in nominations announced Wednesday. Lipa has three nods, as does Celeste, who’s currently up for a best original song Oscar in America, as well.
A total of six performers are tied with three nominations apiece. Lipa and Celese are joined in the front ranks by fher our more whose names may be less familiar in the U.S. as of yet — Arlo Parks, AJ Tracey, Headie One and the duo Young T & Bugsie.
Harry Styles’ big year resulted in one nomination, for song of the year for “Watermelon Sugar.” His “Fine Line” album wasn’t snubbed, though; it was in the running at the previous Brits ceremony.
The ceremony will go down at the O2 Arena on May 11. Comedian Jack Whitehall will host for the fourth year in a row.
In the British album of the year category, three-time nominees Lipa, Celeste and Parks are up against a pair of performers who have two nods each, Jessie Ware and J Hus.
For British male solo artist, J Hus, Tracey and Headie One will face off against Joel Corry and Yungblud.
The British female solo artist category finds Lipa, Celeste, Parks and Ware joined in competition by Lianne La Havas.
Breakthrough artist puts triply-nominated freshmen Parks, Celeste and Young T & Bugsey up against Bicep and Joel Corry.
The international categories are full of names that will be more on the tips of tongues of curious Americans, Best international group includes recent Grammy performers Haim and BTS, as well as Foo Fighters, Run the Jewels and Fontaines D.C.
International male solo artist is an eclectic grouping that includes the Weeknd (no shutout here), Bruce Springsteen, Burna Boy, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala (the latter recognized as a one-man show despite the band moniker).
International female solo artist comes down to Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Ariana Grande and MIley Cyrus.
A complete list of nominees:
British Album Of The Year
Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams
Celeste – Not Your Muse
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
J Hus – Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?
Song Of The Year
220 Kid and Gracey – Don’t Need Love
Aitch and AJ Tracey – Rain
Dua Lipa – Physical
Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar
Headie One, AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Different
Joel Corry and MNEK – Head and Heart
Nathan Dawe and KSI – Lighter
Regard and Raye – Secrets
S1mba and DTG – Rover
Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One – Don’t Rush
British Male Solo Artist
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud
British Female Solo Artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
British Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough Artist
Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd
International Group
BTS
Fontaines D.C.
Foo Fighters
Haim
Run the Jewels
Rising Star
Griff (winner)
Pa Salieu
Rina Sawayama