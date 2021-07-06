Music Industry Moves: Brent Smith Joins Wasserman Music

Brent Smith has left WME and joined Wasserman Music, the new company formed after Casey Wasserman acquired Paradigm’s North American music representation business, as executive vice present and managing executive, the company announced Tuesday (July 6).

“As many of you know, the senior leadership team and I have been spending time with Brent Smith, and today I am pleased to share that he is joining Wasserman Music as EVP and Managing Executive,” Casey Wasserman wrote in a note to staff. “We have come to know Brent as a smart, genuine, professional team player who always puts clients first & is ready to embrace the Wasserman value system and culture.

“Brent began his career at Ian Copeland’s FBI (Frontier Booking International). When that agency closed, he went to WMA (William Morris Agency), later WME (William Morris Endeavor), where he spent over two decades building and nurturing one of the most important rosters in the music industry.”

The message concludes, “I am really proud of our team and the discipline and insight they brought into this process. We are committed to quality, clients and teamwork and this is just one more win for Wasserman Music as we grow together.”

+ Warner Chappell Music, the global publishing arm of Warner Music Group (WMG), today announced the appointment of Jenni Pfaff to Senior Vice President, Head of Global Strategic Integration & Operations. In addition, Jesse Dang has joined as Senior Vice President of People, supporting Warner Chappell.

Reporting to WCM’s Co-Chairs, Guy Moot, CEO, and Carianne Marshall, COO, Pfaff will serve as an adviser and change agent, ensuring that the company’s global business priorities and strategic initiatives are successfully implemented, according to the announcemt. In addition, she will work closely with senior management to support cross-functional projects and help to identify ways to create efficiencies and synergies across the business.

Reporting to WMG’s EVP and Chief People Officer, Masha Osherova, Dang will focus on executing Warner Chappell’s People agenda across the company’s U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia territories, as well as provide HR counsel and support to the publisher’s leadership team.

Moot and Marshall said: “Jenni has been an incredible strategic partner over these past few years as we looked to reenergize our company’s culture and launch our new business strategy. As a trusted adviser to our team, she has very strong relationships across our global organization and this role truly couldn’t be a better fit. We’re equally as excited to welcome Jesse to our Warner Chappell family and look forward to partnering with him on our People strategy and the employee experience for our global teams.”

Pfaff joined Warner Chappell in 2019 as VP of People before being promoted to her current role as SVP of People. Prior, she founded Pfaff HR, and before that, spent 17 years working as a senior HR leader at PwC, Activision Blizzard, and Northrop Grumman.

Most recently, Dang was the Head of People Partners, Sales & Distribution / News & Sports at WarnerMedia. Prior, he worked at Warner Bros. Entertainment for ten years and focused on a number of HR initiatives, which included leading the reorganization efforts for a joint venture with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Before Warner Bros., Dang spent ten years at PwC.