Brandi Carlile Releases Courteney Cox-Directed Video for ‘Right on Time,’ Sets New Album Date

Brandi Carlile goes full glam — and fully emotional — in the Courteney Cox-directed video for her new single “Right on Time,” released Wednesday simultaneously with the full details about her forthcoming album, “In These Silent Days.”

Cox is known mostly for being in music videos, not behind the scenes on them, thanks to her star-making (?) cameo in Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” in the mid-1980s. But she proves her mettle with a clip that portrays Carlile in full glitzy dress and makeup triumphantly exiting the stage (apparently at Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theatre) and immediately going into deeper diva mode offstage as she laments a relationship in crisis.

The “Friends” actor has befriended Carlile as a fellow musician, too, at least for the time it took to share a clip of them performing the singer-songwriter’s “The Joke” together back in April.

The single precedes “In These Silent Days,” newly revealed to be on the way Oct. 1 on Low Country Sound/Elektra. It’s Carlile’s first album since her Grammy-winning “By the Way, I Forgive You” came out in 2018, and since her autobiography, “Broken Horses,” topped the New York Times non-fiction bestseller list this spring.

Courtesy Elektra

Of the new album, Carlile wrote in a statement, “Never before have the twins (Phil and Tim Hanseroth) and I written an album during a time of such uncertainty and quiet solitude. I never imagined that I’d feel so exposed and weird as an artist without the armor of a costume, the thrill of an applause and the platform of the sacred stage.

“Despite all this, the songs flowed through—pure and unperformed, loud and proud, joyful and mournful. Written in my barn during a time of deep and personal reckoning. There’s plenty of reflection…but mostly it’s a celebration. This album is what drama mixed with joy sounds like. It’s resistance and gratitude, righteous anger and radical forgiveness. It’s the sound of these silent days.”

The “In These Silent days” track list:

1. Right On Time

2. You And Me On The Rock

3. This Time Tomorrow

4. Broken Horses

5. Letter To The Past

6. Mama Werewolf

7. When You’re Wrong

8. Stay Gentle

9. Sinners Saints And Fools

10. Throwing Good After Bad

Carlile’s upcoming tour dates:

July 23—Forest Hills, NY—Forest Hills Stadium

July 24—Canandaigua, NY—CMAC

August 14—Quincy, WA—Gorge Amphitheatre

August 20—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point

August 21—Lenox, MA—Koussevitzky Music Shed

August 28—Vienna, VA—Wolf Trap Center for Performing Arts

September 3—Napa County, CA—BottleRock Napa Valley 2021

September 4—Bend, OR—Les Schwab Amphitheater

September 5—Bend, OR—Les Schwab Amphitheater

September 11—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre with the Colorado Symphony

September 12—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre with the Colorado Symphony

September 25—Columbia, MO—Roots N Blues Festival

September 26—Dana Point, CA—Ohana Fest 2021

October 2—Dana Point, CA—Ohana Fest 2021

October 8—New Orleans, LA—New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

October 21—Miramar Beach, FL—Moon Crush

February 1-5, 2022—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend (SOLD OUT)

April 29, 2022—Indio, CA—Stagecoach Music Festival