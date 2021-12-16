Brandi Carlile, James Taylor, Jon Batiste, More to Honor Joni Mitchell at MusiCares Person of the Year Concert

Brandi Carlile, Graham Nash, Herbie Hancock, James Taylor, Leon Bridges, Pentatonix, Black Pumas, Jon Batiste, Maggie Rogers and Mickey Guyton will honor Joni Mitchell as performers at the MusiCares Person of the Year concert taking placed on Saturday, Jan. 29, two nights before the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

The MusiCares concert — which was held virtually, and without an honoree, earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic — traditionally features artists covering the honoree’s songs; past honorees have included Dolly Parton, Aerosmith, Fleetwood Mac (the 2018 MusiCares concert was their last performance to date with Lindsey Buckingham) and others. While the honoree often performs several songs, this seems unlikely given Mitchell’s ongoing recovery from a stroke several years ago.

Carlile — who has covered Mitchell’s 1971 classic “Blue” album in its entirety at several concerts — and Batiste will serve as artistic directors for the night; producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mike Elizondo will also serve as music director for the 2022 Person of the Year gala.

Person of the Year is MusiCares’ largest fundraiser of year. Donations and money raised during this special gala helps fund critical services and programs for the music community throughout the year.

Proceeds from the event will provide support for MusiCares, which has distributed dozens of millions of dollars in relief to members of the music community since it was formed in 1989 — and nearly $30 million in pandemic relief.

“I’m honored to be chosen as person of the year by this great charity,” Mitchell said when she was announced as honoree in September. “I look forward to being part of this gala that will help MusiCares continue their inspired work in providing a support system for those in need.”

“We are crafting a once-in-a-lifetime evening in honor of Joni,” said Laura Segura, executive director of MusiCares. “I thank each of these artists for lending their talents to celebrate Joni and her impact on the music community.”

The MusiCares Person of the Year tribute ceremony includes a reception and silent auction, offering an exclusive selection of one-of-a-kind items for bidding guests, followed by a dinner and tribute concert, featuring renowned musicians and other artists paying tribute to Mitchell.

The MusiCares announcement notes, “The safety of our honorees, guests, performers, and staff is our first priority. The event will follow all necessary COVID-19 precautions, safety guidelines and requirements set forth by health officials.” The event will be produced by the newly formed live event broadcast outfit Lewis & Clark, made up of Joe Lewis and RAC Clark.

The sponsors for this years event are: AEG, Vivid Seats, ELS Studio Premium Audio, Gibson Gives, Meta, Wasserman Foundation, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., and Grey Goose Vodka.

For more information about MusiCares Person of the Year, see www.musicares.org