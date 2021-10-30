Brandi Carlile Meets Belinda Carlisle at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Is ‘Happy to Be Confused’ With Go-Go’s Singer

Brandi Carlile and Belinda Carlisle finally met up at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday after years of having their names confused, and there was neither a harmonic convergence nor a disruption in the force, but certainly a very nice impromptu photo-op.

Asked by Variety Saturday night in the Hall of Fame press room about the meetup the previous day, Carlile said: “I’ve been getting called Belinda Carlisle since I started making music and having my name anywhere on a marquee. I mean, I would pull up to theaters and have it say ‘Belinda Carlisle’ or ‘Brandi Carlisle’ with the S. And I think Belinda’s been getting some of the same shit over the course of the last decade or two. So we finally met yesterday and decided to get a photo together so people would see that we’re two different people. I am in love with her and so happy for the Go-Go’s and couldn’t be more honored and excited to be confused for such an absolute killer.”

In her initial Instagram post, Carlile wrote, “It finally happened… and although Belinda Carlisle and I are now best friends. We ARE NOT the same person!”

The Go-Go’s also tweeted an image of Carlisle with the whole band, saying, “Look who we met tonight! Brandi Carlile rules.”

The Go-Go’s are being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Although it might have been amusing to have Carlile-without-an-S doing the inducting, Drew Barrymore is doing the honors for the group — whose breakout album, “Beauty and the Beat,” came out a year before Barrymore starred as a child in “E.T.”

Carlile is on hand with her longtime collaborators, Phil and Tim Hanseroth, aka “the twins,” to sing a three-part-harmony tribute to the two-part harmonies of the Everly Brothers.