‘A Bowie Celebration’ Benefit Concert With Members of Duran Duran, Def Leppard and More, Set for Jan. 8

Def Leppard and lead singer Joe Elliott, Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon and John Taylor, Living Colour, Rob Thomas, Gary Oldman and more are among the artists joining the second annual “A Bowie Celebration,” set for January 8, 2022, what would have been David Bowie’s 75th birthday. The event, like last year’s inaugural live stream, will be available on RollingLiveStudios.com for 24 hours.

A portion of the ticket sales will go to the Save the Children organization, a charity important to Bowie and the beneficiary of funds raised from his 50th Birthday Concert held in 1997 at Madison Square Garden.

The event will also celebrate the 35th anniversary of Bowie’s classic movie “Labyrinth,” with a special performance from actress Evan Rachel Wood, and an appearance by Brian Henson. The show will be dedicated to frequent Bowie photographer Mick Rock, and will include rare interview footage.

The band will be comprised of former Bowie alumni band members from throughout his legendary career, led by longtime keyboardist Mike Garson. Other band members will include Earl Slick, Charlie Sexton, Alan Childs, Steve Elson, Mark Guiliana, Omar Hakim, Stan Harrison, Tim Lefebvre, Gerry Leonard and Carmine Rojas.

Additional guest vocalists set to perform Bowie favorites include Gail Ann Dorsey, Bernard Fowler, Judith Hill, Gaby Moreno, Gretchen Parlato, Joe Sumner and more to be announced. Line-up subject to change.

Garson says, “It’s an honor to be able to continue to share David Bowie’s music with the world. I’m excited for everyone to be able to experience this very special show we’ve got in store in celebration of what would have been David’s 75th birthday with the bandmates he recorded and performed with, plus a great group of guest artists who he was such an influence to.”