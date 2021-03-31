Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Foo Fighters, Tyler, the Creator Lead Bonnaroo Festival’s 2021 Lineup

Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Janelle Monae, Tame Impala and many more are scheduled to perform at the 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. The event’s 20th anniversary edition is scheduled to take place September 2–5, 2021 on the Bonnaroo Farm, located 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN. Bonnaroo will present dozens of acts across more than 10 stages over the four-day festival.

The complete Bonnaroo 2021 lineup is below.

Like most music festivals, Bonnaroo was forced to postpone its 2020 editions and move the planned date for this year’s event from its usual early June dates to Labor Day weekend. While a level of uncertainty remains for all mass-gathering events, as vaccinations gain momentum, many festivals in Europe and the U.S. are moving ahead with plans for late-summer and fall events.

This is noted in the announcement: “Throughout its 20-year history, Bonnaroo has evolved and innovated to make each and every event more enjoyable, with the safety of its fans, artists, and staff a top priority. Bonnaroo organizers as always will be in regular communication with local health and public safety officials and will continue to abide by relevant recommendations. As it approaches, Bonnaroovians will receive regular updates with the important information needed to plan their trip to The Farm, including any changes to policies and procedures they’ll need to know before entering the festival and campgrounds. Updates will be shared at http://www.bonnaroo.com, through Bonnaroo’s social media channels, and via the Bonnaroo email list (sign up HERE).”

Tickets for Bonnaroo will go on sale today, March 31 at 1 PM ET/12 PM CT, via http://www.bonnaroo.com/tickets. Options include General Admission (4-Day), GA+ (4-Day), VIP (4-Day), Platinum (4-Day), General Admission Camping & Parking, VIP Camping, Platinum Camping, and more. Once again, Bonnaroo is presenting an array of options, with tickets starting at $35 down and accommodations available for as low as $99 per night. Car Camping Passes are priced at $60 (plus fees) per car, not per person, allowing fans to both save money and reduce their carbon footprint by carpooling.

To celebrate the return of Bonnaroo and to commemorate the festival’s 20th Anniversary, Bonnaroo has created a one-of-a-kind NFT collection including a 1 of 1 special edition of the 2021 Lineup Poster. This is the first time a music festival has produced an NFT collection and Bonnaroo is so excited to partner with digital artist Archan Nair and premier NFT marketplace, Makers Place.

“It’s exciting to see Tennessee stages come back to life in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this internationally acclaimed festival,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “Fans are ready to gather together and celebrate their shared love of music once again. We welcome them back for a full Bonnaroo and what is sure to be a truly unforgettable event!”

The festival has also announced a series of new or updated amenities, including “Jamtrak,” a free on-site transport system enabling festival attendees to easily travel day or night to Centeroo and throughout the campground with multiple routes and stops along the way; shuttle buses departing twice a day from Chattanooga as well as Nashville and return from The Farm twice each night; and a variety of camping and VIP and platinum packages.

THE COMPLETE BONNAROO 2021 LINEUP IS BELOW:

Bonnaroo 2021

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Grand Ole Opry Featuring Special Guests

99 Neighbors

Andy Frasco

Big Something

Briston Maroney

Dabin

Devon Gilfillian

The Funk Hunters

HE$H

Joy Oladokun

Larkin Poe

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

MIZE

Nubya Garcia

Scarypoolparty

Spock

Sweet Crude

Taska Black

Too Many Zooz

ZiA

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Foo Fighters

Megan Thee Stallion

Run The Jewels

Janelle Monáe

Glass Animals

Deftones

Young Thug

Tipper

Jack Harlow

Grace Potter

Primus

Nelly

The Disco Biscuits

Dashboard Confessional

Big Wild

TroyBoi

Marcus King Band

Lennon Stella

Orville Peck

Kim Petras

Turkuaz w/Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew: Remain In Light

SVDDEN DEATH

Omar Apollo

Lucii

Waxahatchee

The Weather Station

Resistance Revival Chorus

LP Giobbi

ATLiens

Mija

Detox Unit

Rome In Silver

Jac Ross

Mdou Moctar

Tripp St.

NotLö

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Lizzo

Tame Impala

My Morning Jacket

G-Eazy

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Phoebe Bridgers

Incubus

Seven Lions

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard

Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents “WITH”

Kevin Gates

Marc Rebillet

Goose

Subtronics

Surfaces

JID

Jon Batiste

The Band Camino

Ashnikko

Yaeji

Ekali

Tate McRae

Pinegrove

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats

Remi Wolf

Wooli

Dr. Fresch

William Black

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Flamingosis

Hero The Band

Level Up

DJ Mel

Almost Monday

Lick

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Tyler, The Creator

Lana Del Rey

Lil Baby

deadmau5

Leon Bridges

Young the Giant

Brittany Howard

Flogging Molly

Boombox Cartel

Greensky Bluegrass

The Struts

CAAMP

Oliver Tree

PEEKABOO

Julien Baker

LSDREAM

Colony House

Flo Milli

Breland

Niko Moon

Jamila Woods

Bill Frisell: Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman

LUZCID

Elderbrook

Makaya McCraven