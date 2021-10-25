Bon Iver Unveils 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

On the heels of its first performances in more than two years over the weekend in Los Angeles, Bon Iver has revealed details for a 2022 U.S. tour. The first leg of the trek begins March 30 in Mesa, Ariz., and wraps April 15 in Miami. It resumes June 3 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, N.Y., and concludes June 25 in Asheville, N.C., with a previously announced European run on tap for October and November.

The Justin Vernon-led group will be supported on the U.S. dates by Dijon on the first leg and Bonny Light Horseman on the second. The latter act features longtime Vernon collaborator Anais Mitchell, who most recently worked with Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner on their summer album “How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?”

The tour will coincide with the March 25 release of a 10th anniversary special edition of Bon Iver’s acclaimed album “Bon Iver, Bon Iver,” which includes five stripped down songs performed by Vernon and bandmate Sean Carey at AIR Studios in London in October 2011. “Bon Iver, Bon Iver” won Best Alternative Album at the 2012 Grammys.

Bon Iver celebrated the album by performing all 10 of its tracks on Friday and Saturday at L.A.’s YouTube Theater. The group also debuted the song “PDLIF,” which was released in the spring of 2020 to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

See Bon Iver’s 2022 U.S. tour dates below:

March 30: Mesa, Ariz. (Mesa Amphitheatre)

April 1-2: Austin, Texas (Moody Amphitheatre)

April 3: Irving, Texas (The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory)

April 5: Houston (White Oak Music Hall)

April 8: New Orleans (Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square)

April 9: Atlanta (Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park)

April 12: Wilmington, N.C. (Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park)

April 14: St. Augustine, Fla. (Saint Augustine Amphitheatre)

April 15: Miami (FPL Solar Amphitheatre at Bayfront Park)

June 3: Queens, N.Y. (Forest Hills Stadium)

June 4: Pittsburgh (Stage AE)

June 7: Lewiston, N.Y. (Artpark Amphitheatre)

June 8: Essex Junction, Vt. (Champlain Valley Exposition)

June 10: Portland, Me. (Thompson’s Point)

June 11: East Providence, R.I. (Bold Point Park)

June 12: Richmond, Va. (Virginia Credit Union LIVE!)

June 15: Kansas City, Mo. (Starlight Theatre)

June 17: Maryland Heights, Mo. (Saint Louis Music Park)

June 18: Lincoln, N.E. (Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre)

June 21: Newport, Ky. (PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION)

June 24: Nashville (Ascend Amphitheatre)

June 25: Asheville, N.C. (Rabbit Rabbit)