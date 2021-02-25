Bobby Shmurda’s First Day Out of Prison Is a Celebration Flush With Cash, Designer Clothes and Quavo

While the exact date of rapper Bobby Shmurda’s parole from prison was not finalized until January, plans for his first day out began months ago.

“He had this dream: a jet flooded out with his gang, his family, a couple vibes [read: women] for him,” Quavo said in a GQ exclusive about Shmurda’s first 24 hours out of prison.

Shmurda was released from New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision earlier this week, concluding a six-year stint after being charged with conspiracy to murder, possession of weapons and reckless endangerment. He was originally scheduled for release in December, but became eligible for conditional early release on parole as a result of good behavior and will remain under community supervision in Kings County until Feb. 23, 2026.

The rapper’s career was just starting to take off in 2014 when he was arrested. As GQ’s senior entertainment editor Frazier Tharpe wrote, “going to prison after blowing up made Bobby appreciate just how fortunate rap stardom is.” Shmurda also opened up about his fight to keep a positive mindset and the responsibility he has for young fans.

“It was 2016, I was in the box,” he said. “A six year-old girl wrote to me, she said I was her favorite rapper. That just let me know the kids are watching me, and I have to be a role model.”

The first 24 hours out were anchored by a welcome-home party that included a rack full of designer clothes, jewelry and a long-awaited haircut. When Shmurda arrived, his right hand was in a brace. “Jail is jail,” he explained, also noting that he experienced “racially charged harassment from the guards” soon after his plea deal.

Shmurda described 2014 as a “love/hate year,” knowing the work he put in then set him up with endless opportunities now. An album isn’t ready just yet, but he teased that new projects are definitely in the works.

“I didn’t really care too much for [rapping] until I went to jail and I seen how the fans were loyal,” he said. “I can’t name a week that I didn’t see at least ten [pieces] of fan mail, throughout the whole bid.”