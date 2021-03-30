Ozuna Cleans Up at BMI Latin Music Ceremony With Eight Awards, Followed by J Balvin With Seven

Ozuna was in the zone for the 28th annual edition of the BMI Latin Awards, pulling in eight as the winners were announce on digital and social channels as well as the performing rights organization’s website.

The Puerto Rican singer was named contemporary Latin songwriter of the year for a second time, having previously received it in 2018. A video posted on BMI’s website showed Ozuna getting the medallion for that honor placed around his neck, as well as lining up his individual certificates for having the year’s most performed songs, which, with this year’s additions, now tally a career total of 23.

“Hi to all my fans from the little Black guy with light-colored eyes and my team,” Ozuna said in his acceptance video. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you, thank you.”

The eight songs of Ozuna’s that ranked among BMI’s top 50 for the year were “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi” (his reggaeton duet with Rosalía), the No. 1 songs “Otro Trago” (Remix) and “China,” “Adicto,” “Baila Baila Baila,” “Baila Baila Baila” (Remix), “Te Robaré” and “Te Soñé de Nuevo.”

The second most rewarded writer for the year was J Balvin, whose seven new awards this year push his career total to 21.

The Bad Bunny track “Callaíta” was named contemporary Latin song of the year. The award went to Tainy, Víctor Cabrera “Tunes,” Felix Ortiz “Zion” and Francisco Saldaña “Luny”; producer-writer Tainy put the hit together by sampling the 2005 hit, “Alócate,” written by the other three credited writers.

Horacio Palencia was named regional Mexican songwriter of the year, an honor the oft-rewarded writer previously picked up in 2016 and 2017. Regional Mexican song of the year went to “De Los Besos Que Te Di.”

Universal Music Publishing Group got the publisher of the year trophy for having 20 songs represented in BMI’s top 50, among them “11PM,” “Con Altura,” “Mi Meta Contigo,” “QUE PRETENDES,” “Que Calor” and “Sin Memoria.”

First-time winners included Karol G, Rosalía, Karol G, Belinda Peregrín, Sech and Ernesto Tapia. Among the returning favorites was

Performances of some of the winning songs as well as acceptance speeches can be found at bmi.com/latin2021.