Music Industry Moves: BMG Ups Angela Barkan and Cyndi Lynott, Emile Sande Signs Publishing Deal With Reservoir

BMG has promoted U.S. frontline recorded-music execs Angela Barkan and Cyndi Lynott to senior vice presidents, the company announced on Monday.

On the East Coast, Barkan, who is currently overseeing new releases from Duran Duran, Bryan Adams and Kelis, has been promoted to SVP of marketing and will report to EVP Jason Hradil. She joined BMG in 2018 from S-Curve Records, where as VP of marketing she worked closely with artists including AJR, Leslie Odom Jr., the O’Jays, Andy Grammer and others. Prior to S-Curve, she held a number of roles at Sony Music, finishing as VP at Sony Music Masterworks, a role she held for five years.

On the West Coast, Lynott, who is overseeing new releases from 5 Seconds of Summer, Monsta X, Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and others, has also been promoted to SVP of marketing and will continue to report to EVP Dan Gill. She also joined BMG in 2018 and has worked closely with Avril Lavigne, Evanescence, Lindsey Stirling and others.

+ Reservoir Media has inked a new publishing deal with Scottish singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé. The deal includes her upcoming album, plus future works. The singer’s debut album, “Our Version of Events,” spent ten weeks at No. 1 on the UK album charts and became the best-selling UK album of 2012; her subsequent album reached No. 2 and her most recent, 2019’s “Real Life,” went Top 10. She has won four Brit Awards (the UK equivalent of a Grammy). The singer, signed with Chrysalis Records earlier this year, has collaborated with David Guetta, Rudimental, Giggs, Labrinth and others over the years, and in 2012 performed at both the Opening and Closing ceremonies of the London Olympics.

On the new deal with Reservoir, Sandé said, “I’m very excited to have signed with Reservoir! It feels great to join their impressive roster. I’m looking forward to all the music ahead and working with their fantastic team.”