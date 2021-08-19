Blues Traveler’s Tour Bus Crashes, With John Popper Relaying Aftermath in Real Time

Blues Traveler’s tour bus crashed on Thursday morning in Minnesota. Fortunately, the members of the band are safe and said to have sustained minor injuries.

“This morning our tour bus went off the road and crossed the median,” the band announced on Facebook. “Thankfully we are all safe and have only sustained minor injuries. Our sincere gratitude to the Winona MN, Police Department and Rescue Crew for their help getting us safely off the highway and out of oncoming traffic.”

The accident occurred as the band drove to Rochester, Min. for a show with JJ Grey & Mofro on Friday.

Blues Traveler frontman John Popper shared his own account of the crash on Facebook, initially writing, “Bus just crashed!! Dunno what’s going on everything hurts… I think we’re stuck on the bus we’re all going to get checked but we’re still trying to get fucking door open… more later.”

Later, he added in the same thread, “Got door open…gtf off the bus… ribs hurt.” He described someone known as Mateo as having a “dislocated shoulder… everything exploded.”

Still later, the singer/harmonica player recounted, “Rode in ambulance… they tried putting my neck in a brace & I got nauseous & dizzy & started fainting so I’m in the hospital.”

Four hours after the initial post, a follow-up message had some good news: “Getting tests at the ER… all looking good… my blood sugar is ridiculously high.”

As of this posting, there is no word on whether Friday’s show will occur.

Blues Traveler is currently on tour with JJ Grey & Mofro, with upcoming dates in Island Lake, Ill.; Chesterfield, Mo.; Fort Wayne, Ind.; Kittanning, Penn.; Lewiston, N.Y.; Union, Maine; Evansville, Ind.; Cherokee, N.C.; Ashland, Ky; Durham, N.C.; Supply, N.C.; Greensboro, N.C. and more cities through late November.