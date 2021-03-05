From Blackpink to Top Execs: Women in Music Who Have Made an Impact in Global Entertainment

Duarte smashed a glass ceiling when chosen to head up Epic’s French launch last year, becoming the first female exec to run a rap label in the country. “I have faith in meritocracy, and I’m really proud that being both the child of immigrants and from a diverse background can nevertheless lead to a successful position in the industry,” she says. In her first few months at the Sony subsidiary, she’s already recruited a diverse staff and powered breakthroughs for rappers Ronisia, Gazo and Frenetik. “My ultimate ambition is to make Epic the No. 1 label in France.”

Recording artist

U.K.

To say the least British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa’s success over the past year beat the odds: Her long-awaited sophomore album, “Future Nostalgia,” is a disco-esque party album that arrived late last March, when almost no one was going to discos or felt much like partying. Yet it was one of the smash successes of the year, with several singles from it racking up hundreds of millions of streams on Spotify alone, and one, the triple-platinum “Don’t Start Now,” surpassing 1.25 billion. Already a superstar in Europe and her native U.K., the album is rapidly making her one in the U.S.: The two-time Grammy winner is up for six more at the 2021 awards.

Manuela Wurm – Received 2021 Courtesy of Manuela Wurm

Manuela Wurm