Black Music Action Coalition, Rolling Loud California Team for Social Justice Initiatives

The Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) and hip-hop festival Rolling Loud, whose California edition is scheduled for Dec. 10 to 12 at NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, have announced a partnership to promote awareness of social justice issues. The organization will prioritize activism and community through a series of panel discussions, fundraising efforts and more throughout the three-day festival. Discussions will feature industry thought leaders, activists, and musicians who have used their platforms to advocate for change.

BMAC was formed as an advocacy group whose principal goals are to address systemic racism within the music business on behalf of “Black artists, songwriters, producers, managers, agents, executives, lawyers and passionate industry professionals,” BMAC has also been active in direct political action, advocacy and the electoral process. BMAC backed Joe Biden in his 2020 Presidential run based on the Democrat’s “promise to the Black community, George Floyd’s family, and to America.”

In continuing its mission to fight all forms of discrimination, BMAC notes that the partnership “arrives as more and more hip-hop artists feel compelled to raise their voices and speak out against inequality and injustice in the political landscape.”

Said Prophet, co-founder and co-chair of BMAC, in announcing the teaming: “The Artists community has the reach, the influence and the power to force this nation to live up to its promise. Artists have always provided the soundtrack that inspired or provoked change in this world. As others turn down the volume around the issue of racial and social justice, we salute a company who’s willing to keep the noise rolling LOUD!”

At Rolling Loud California, curated art installations will be displayed and feature messages promoting social change. Limited edition merch will be sold to benefit charity. J. Cole, Kid Cudi and Future are set to headline; also on the Rolling Loud bill are Wiz Khalifa, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Polo G, Rod Wave, Lil Tjay, Jack Harlow and Ski Mask the Slump God, among others.

“Rolling Loud is proud to use our platform to help the Black Music Action Coalition in its mission to keep the fight for racial and social justice alive,” said Rolling Loud co-founder and CEO Tariq Cherif. “Hip-hop is rooted in community, and it’s important for all members of the culture to do their part.”

Added Shawn Holiday, co-founder and co-chair of BMAC’s executive leadership council: “BMAC salutes Rolling Loud for stepping up and their willingness to use the platform to support racial equity and social justice. This is a bold and strong move from one of the leaders in the live space. We are moving past hashtags and into true action.”

Their efforts follow controversial comments that DaBaby made on stage at the Florida edition of the festival in July which were widely regarded as homophobic.

In September, BMAC hosted its inaugural Music in Action Awards gala which honored The Weeknd and H.E.R., civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Motown’s Ethiopia Habtemariam, YouTube’s Tuma Basa, Shawn Gee of Live Nation Urban, Aurora James and attorney Dina LaPolt. The event recognized significant contributions to social justice, change, and/or equity over the preceding year.