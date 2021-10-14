Billy Porter Signs With Island U.K./ Republic Records (EXCLUSIVE)

Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor-singer Billy Porter has inked a new deal with Island Records (U.K.) and Republic Records (U.S.) and is kicking it off with a new single called “Children” that will drop at 12 a.m. ET tonight (Oct. 14).

“Children” is a dancefloor-ready track co-written with veteran British songwriter MNEK (H.E.R., Dua Lipa) and Little Mix’s Jade Thirwell. Speaking about the inspiration behind the track Billy says, “It’s a song that is inspired by my life and everything I’ve gone through to get here.”

“Music is my first love,” he continued. “I grew up singing in the church. When I first put out commercial music in 1997, the industry was not ready for all this Black Boy Joy! But luckily the world has caught up. I could not be more thrilled to entrust this next chapter of my music career to the Island/Republic team. Make way children! Daddy’s back.”

Wendy Goldstein, Republic Records’ president of West Coast creative, said, “Billy is a force of nature! His ability to seamlessly shapeshift between entertainment mediums at the highest level of success is just astounding. It’s an honor to welcome him to the Republic Records family in partnership with Island UK.” –

Island U.K. senior VP Steve Pitron said, “‘Icon’ is a word that is bandied around far too freely these days, but Billy Porter is without doubt the true definition of the word. Billy is someone who naturally radiates charm, charisma and integrity to all who enter into his orbit, and everyone who meets him always leaves feeling lifted by his inspirational energy. I couldn’t be happier that Island UK and Republic are teaming up for this journey with Billy. We are truly blessed to be working with an artist of Billy’s calibre – someone who knows what he wants, and who always stands up, and speaks out using his voice and platform to support others. I cannot wait for the world to hear the music he has been creating. There is only one Billy Porter. This is his time.”

Porter began his music career in 1997 with the release of his self-titled debut album, which spawned the hits “Bubbling Under,” “Show Me” and “Love Is On The Way,” which also appeared at the pivotal moment in the film, “First Wives Club.” He went on to release “At the Corner of Broadway + Soul” (2005), “Billy’s Back on Broadway” (2014), and “The Soul of Richard Rodgers” (2017) featuring Pentatonix, India.Arie, Leslie Odom Jr. and Cynthia Erivo, among others.

He won a Tony in the category of Best Leading Actor in a Musical for “Kinky Boots” in 2013 and a Grammy for the show’s soundtrack in 2014. He took home an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2019 for his work as Pray Tell on “Pose.”