Billie Eilish’s Long-Awaited Collaboration With Rosalia, ‘Lo Vas a Olvidar,’ Drops This Week

The long-promised collaboration between Billie Eilish and Spanish superstar singer Rosalia will finally drop this week, according to a post on Eilish’s social media accounts.

“Lo Vas a Olvidar (You Will Forget Her),” is dropping Thursday, Jan. 21, at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT. The song will be part of the HBO hit series “Euphoria”’s “Part Two: Jules’” soundtrack.

The episode’s teaser on social media features a preview of the track, although there’s not much to hear except some atmospheric sounds and cricket noises.

“You guys have been waiting for this,” Eilish wrote in her Instagram post, which includes a snippet of what is apparently a video for the song.

Rosalia spoke about the long-percolating song in an interview with Apple Radio back in April.

“During these two last weeks I have been trying to finish the Billie Eilish collab,” she continues. “I think it’s getting quite closer. I think that the arrangements, I think that yesterday I finished the arrangements. I feel like the production, the sound design, is almost done, so I just need that Billie maybe sends the vocals and they send me the ideas that they want to add because we are there.”

Eilish has dropped a series of singles since the April 2019 release of her debut full-length album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” She released “Everything I Wanted” shortly before she and brother/collaborator Finneas swept the Grammy Awards in January, followed by “No Time to Die,” the theme song from the still-unreleased James Bond film of the same title; “My Future” followed last fall.

Eilish and Rosalia were both featured in Variety profiles in 2019, Eilish as Variety‘s Hitmaker of the Year and Rosalia as part of our International Impact issue.