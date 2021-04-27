Billie Eilish to Drop New Album, ‘Happier Than Ever,’ on July 30

After dropping a brief video on Monday sporting her new blonde look, Billie Eilish apparently has announced that she will release her second full-length album, titled “Happier Than Ever,” on July 30.

The news was not officially announced on Tuesday but billboards began appearing in various cities. Billboards reading “album out July 30” have begun appearing in unspecified cities (see below); a source close to the situation confirmed the news to Variety.

billie eilish – happier than ever – 30 july pic.twitter.com/L9CSfyiwyf — kelson comentando bbb (@kelsucker) April 27, 2021

Eilish told Stephen Colbert in February that she’d recorded a new album in lockdown, the result of her first prolonged period of not touring since her career began in earnest in 2016.

“I don’t think I would’ve made the same album, or even the album at all, if it weren’t for Covid,” she tells Colbert. “That doesn’t mean it’s about Covid at all, it’s just that, when things are different in your life, you’re different. That’s just how it is. So, I have to thank Covid for that, and that’s about it.”

The logistics of recording an album may be easier for Eilish and her brother and musical collaborator Finneas, as they famously recorded most of their previous releases, 2019’s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and the “Don’t Smile at Me” EP, in the Los Angeles home they grew up in.

Eilish kept details about the album light, although Colbert asked her later in the interview if she showed off her vocal chops on the new material. “There’s a couple of moments on this album where I pull some tricks out. It’s really just about what I feel like sounds good.”

She has released four new songs in the nearly two years since “When We All Fall Asleep” dropped: “All I Ever Wanted”; the title theme from the delayed James Bond film “No Time to Die”; “My Future” and a recent duet with Spanish singer Rosalia, “Lo Vas Olvidar.”

Eilish also talked about the imminent release of her documentary, “The World’s a Little Blurry,” which captures her hectic life in the months leading up to last year’s Grammy Awards, which saw her and Finneas capturing multiple awards, including Best Album, Song, Record, New Artist and Producer, among others.

The album arrives more than two years after her debut, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” which swept the 2020 Grammy Awards, with her and/or brother/collaborator Finneas winning Album of the Year, Record and Song of the Year, Best New Artist and Best Producer.