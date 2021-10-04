Billie Eilish Set to Headline Glastonbury Festival 2022

Billie Eilish has been revealed as one of the headline acts at next year’s Glastonbury Festival.

The festival confirmed Eilish, who is 20 years old, will be the youngest solo headliner in its history.

Eilish will perform on the iconic Pyramid Stage on the Friday night of the 5-day extravaganza, following in the footsteps of artists including the Rolling Stone, Jay-Z, Adele and David Bowie.

It won’t be Eilish’s first appearance at Glastonbury, which is also known simply as “Glasto” in the U.K.: Eilish also played in 2019 on the Other Stage.

“We couldn’t be happier to announce that the wondrous Billie Eilish is headlining the Pyramid on the Friday at next year’s Glastonbury Festival, becoming the youngest solo headliner in our history,” said Emily Eavis, Glastonbury’s co-organizer. “This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!”

Eilish recently becamse the youngest artist ever to write and perform a theme song for the James Bond franchise, with her track “No Time to Die.” She also revealed recently she spent the Covid-19 lockdown writing and recording a new album.

2022’s Glastonbury will be the first in three years, with both 2020 and 2021’s live events cancelled due to the pandemic.

A virtual event was attempted in June 2021, with artists livestreaming their sets from Worthy Farm instead, although it was beset by technical difficulties. Glasto’s organizers had also hoped to host a 1-day mini-concert in September but this was called off in July.

Glastonbury runs from Wednesday, June 22 through to Sunday, June 26 2022.