Billie Eilish ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles’ Concert to Air on Disney Plus

Billie Eilish will celebrate the release of her forthcoming album in style with a tribute concert to her hometown — “Happier Than Ever: a Love Letter to Los Angeles” — filmed at the Hollywood Bowl and accompanied by the L.A. Philharmonic, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel. It airs on Disney Plus Sept. 3.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and by Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne the special will also include animated elements, “taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops,” according to the announcement.

Naturally, “Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” features Billie’s brother and musical collaborator Finneas, along with the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo, with orchestra arrangements by David Campbell (who happens to be Los Angeles icon Beck’s dad). It was produced by Interscope Films and Darkroom Productions, in associate with Nexus Studios and Aron Levine Productions, with Kerry Asmussen as the Live Concert Director and Pablo Berron as Director of Photography.

“Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honor,” said artist Billie Eilish. “To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it.”

“We are all huge admirers of Billie and Finneas here in our household. They are such impressive, world class talents that it’s a real honor to work with them on this film, said Robert Rodriguez, director of ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.'” “The way the narrative story and animated pieces weave through her incredible concert performance, makes this a spectacular event that is truly unique.”

“Billie has captivated fans around the world with her soulful voice and raw, honest lyrics, and we are proud to bring this incredibly cinematic and unique concert experience to Disney+,” said Michael Paull, president Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Branded Television said: “Billie’s musical evolution, coupled with her singular vision in crafting this special, establishes her as one of this generation’s premiere artists and storytellers. She delivers a concert experience like no other!”