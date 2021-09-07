Big Thief Drop New Song, ‘Certainty,’ Recorded During Power Outage

Rising indie quartet Big Thief have surprise-released a new song called “Certainty” that was written and recorded directly to 4-track during a three-day power outage. The recorder was plugged into a cigarette lighter, according to the announcement.

Guitarist Buck Meek explained the complicated jerry-rigged recording process. “On the third day of the outage, I found Adrianne on the porch writing a new song, so I sat with her and we finished it together, with the rain falling from the gutters splashing over our guitars,” he says in the announcement. “James and Sam saw us writing, and quickly set up a four track tape machine in the kitchen, powered by the F250 cigarette lighter out in the yard. They set up the drums by the sink, and Max plugged his bass into a bluetooth speaker set on top of the stove. Take 2 had a great bark from Sam and Hannah’s pup Jan during the solo, but we ended up going with take 3 because it took us about that long to learn the chords. Then we made pancakes and sausages and ate breakfast for dinner.”

The recording took place during sessions at Sam Evian’s Flying Cloud Studios, with harmonies from Hannah Cohen.

The group starts a month-long U.S. tour tonight in Kentucky — full dates appear below.

BIG THIEF TOUR DATES

Tue. Sept. 7 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall * – SOLD OUT

Wed. Sept. 8 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI – SOLD OUT *

Fri. Sept. 10 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Sat. Sept. 11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

Sun. Sept. 12 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *

Tue. Sept. 14 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^

Wed. Sept. 15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

Fri. Sept. 17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs ^

Sat. Sept. 18 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre ^

Mon. Sept. 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

Tue. Sept. 21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

Wed. Sept. 22 – Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art +

Fri. Sept. 24 – Richmond, VA @ The National #

Sat. Sept. 25 – Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival

Mon. Sept. 27 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall &

Tue. Sept. 28 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground – SOLD OUT #

Thu. Sept. 30 – Northampton, MA @ Pines Theatre – SOLD OUT %

Fri. Oct. 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer – SOLD OUT *

Sat. Oct. 2 -Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer – SOLD OUT *

Mon. Jan. 31, 2022 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef

Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie Artefact

Wed. Feb. 9, 2022 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

Thu. Feb. 10, 2022 – Munich, DE @ Cafe Muffathalle

Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 – Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory

Sun. Feb. 13, 2022 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredgenburg

Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 – Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort

Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 – Manchester, GB @ Manchester Academy

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 – Glasgow, GB @ 02 Academy Bristol

Wed. Mar. 2, 2022 – London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Thu. Mar. 3, 2022 – London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Fri. Mar. 4, 2022 – – London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Thu. Jun. 9, 2022 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound 2022

*with Mind Maintenance

^with Jimmy Stallings

#with Natural Information Society

+with Molly Sarlé

%with Alex G

&with Buck Meek