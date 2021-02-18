Beyoncé Providing Financial Assistance for Texans Affected by Storm

Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD foundation is helping those affected by the severe winter storms in Texas.

The singer is teaming up with Adidas and Bread of Life, a Houston disaster relief organization to provide grants of up to $1,000 for those in need due to winter storm Uri.

Residents of Texas and other states hit by storms may apply using the Disaster Relief Assistance Application Form. Bread of Life is also accepting donations to provide assistance to victims of the storm.

BeyGOOD tweeted, “Vist @BreadofLifeH for more information on assistance. We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm.”

Bread of Life works with Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD and Tina Knowles-Lawson on domestic on global anti-hunger initiatives and provides support to natural disaster victims. BeyGOOD has supported numerous causes in the singer’s native Houston over the years, including COVID testing, small business assistance, and hurricane assistance. Beyoncé’s charitable efforts extend well beyond Houston, providing support for Black colleges, housing programs, Black Lives Matter and women’s issues.

Freezing temperatures are expected to last into the weekend, and many Texas residents have been without electricity and heat for days, though power is beginning to come back on. There is also a shortage of food and water in the state, and 13 million residents have been advised to boil their water before drinking, if they even have water service. At least 38 people have died as a result of the storms across the country, the New York Times reported.