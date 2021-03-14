Beyonce Takes Grammys Stage With Megan Thee Stallion to Accept Best Rap Song

Beyoncé wasn’t performing at Sunday night’s Grammys, but she did take the stage — to accept the best rap song prize with Megan Thee Stallion for their collaboration “Savage.”

It was the second big moment in the ceremony for Megan, who had just finished performing her hit “WAP” with Cardi B in one of the buzziest moments of the night. Before that, she also performed “Body” and “Savage” with a roaring ’20s twist.

“I definitely want to say thank you to Beyoncé,” an emotional Megan said during her speech. “If you know me, you have to know that, ever since I was little, I was like, ‘you know what? One day, I’m gonna grow up and I’m gonna be like the rap Beyoncé.’ That was definitely my goal.”

“And I remember I went to the rodeo for the first time and I saw Destiny’s Child perform,” she went on, “and I was like, ‘yes, I’m ’bout to go hard, I love her work ethic, I love the way she is, I love the way she carries herself.’ And my mama would always be like, ‘Megan, what would Beyoncé do?’ And I’m always like, ‘you know what? What would Beyoncé do, but make it a little ratchet.'”

“I just want to quickly give my love to Megan,” Beyoncé added. “I have so much respect for you and I’m honored that you asked me to be a part of this song.”

“Savage” had previously won best rap performance and is also up for record of the year.