Beyonce Breaks Record to Become Most Awarded Woman in Grammy History

Beyoncé’s 28 wins at the Grammys Sunday made her the most-awarded woman in the history of the awards, moving her ahead of the former champion, Alison Krauss.

Among both genders, she trails only classical conductor Sir George Solti, who still holds the all-time record with 31 Grammys, a benchmark that Beyonce shouldn’t have much trouble surpassing in the next few years, given the roll she’s on at a still youthful age 39.

She jumped from sixth place to second among all winners, male or female. She’s tied with Quincy Jones for the No. 2 spot on the overall historic winners list with 28.

She picked up four awards Sunday. Two came during the prime-time telecast, on which she accepted an award with Megan Thee Stallion for “Savage (Remix)” for best rap song and then one on her own for “Black Parade” for best R&B performance.

These followed two more she’s won earlier in the day in the pre-telecast premiere ceremony: “Brown Skin Girl” for best music video and another award with Megan for “Savage.”

In accepting the R&B performance award for “Black Parade,” she said, “I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world.”

To her daughter Blue Ivy, credited as a collaborator on the song, she said, “Congratulations, you won a Grammy tonight.”

Accepting earlier for “Savage,” Beyonce told Megan, “I’m honored that you asked me to be a part of the song.”

That Beyonce and Jay-Z even appeared at the ceremony was a surprise to some, since she had turned down an opportunity to perform and the couple has sat out other recent Grammy telecasts.

The Grammys have always been a mixed bag for Beyonce, who is on an unparalleled run with the awards, but has only won one of the top all-genre awards once, when she picked up song of the year for “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” in 2010.

Going into the tail end of the telecast, Beyonce still has a chance to win record of the year: She’s nominated twice, once for “Black Parade” and separately for “Savage.”