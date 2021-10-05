BET Hip-Hop Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List

The 16th annual BET Hip-Hop Awards were aired live from Atlanta at the Cobb Energy Center on Tuesday night.

Hosted by Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean, the ceremony recognized accomplishments by hip-hop artists’ work in the past year.

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B led the field, netting three wins for “WAP” across nine nominations. The two won in the categories of song of the year, best hip-hop video and best collaboration. Tyler, the Creator won for hip-hop album of the year (“Call Me If You Get Lost”) and best live performer.

The event also honored Nelly with this year’s I Am Hip-Hop award in recognition of his 20 years working in the industry. Additionally, Tyler, the Creator was awarded the Rock the Bells Cultural Influence award.

The ceremony also featured performances by Baby Keem, Young Thug, Lil Jon, Bia, Doechii, Gunna, Isaiah Rashad, Kal Banx, Latto, Paul Wall and Tobe & Fat Nwigwe. Nelly closed out the show with a performance of his greatest hits.

See the full list of winners below.

Hip-Hop Album of the Year

“Call Me If You Get Lost” – Tyler, the Creator

Song of the Year

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Lil Baby

Best Hip-Hop Video

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

Yung Bleu

Best Collaboration

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Best Duo or Group

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Best Live Performer

Tyler, the Creator

Lyricist of the Year

J. Cole

Best International Flow EST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

Little Simz (U.K.)

Video Director of the Year

Missy Elliott

DJ of the Year

DJ Scheme

Producer of the Year

Hit-Boy

Hustler of the Year

Saweetie

Best Hip-Hop Platform

Genius

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Jay-Z – “What It Feels Like” (Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z)

Impact Track

Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z – “What It Feels Like”