BET Hip-Hop Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List

The 16th annual BET Hip-Hop Awards were aired live from Atlanta at the Cobb Energy Center on Tuesday night.
Hosted by Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean, the ceremony recognized accomplishments by hip-hop artists’ work in the past year.
Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B led the field, netting three wins for “WAP” across nine nominations. The two won in the categories of song of the year, best hip-hop video and best collaboration. Tyler, the Creator won for hip-hop album of the year (“Call Me If You Get Lost”) and best live performer.
The event also honored Nelly with this year’s I Am Hip-Hop award in recognition of his 20 years working in the industry. Additionally, Tyler, the Creator was awarded the Rock the Bells Cultural Influence award.
The ceremony also featured performances by Baby Keem, Young Thug, Lil Jon, Bia, Doechii, Gunna, Isaiah Rashad, Kal Banx, Latto, Paul Wall and Tobe & Fat Nwigwe. Nelly closed out the show with a performance of his greatest hits.
See the full list of winners below.
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
“Call Me If You Get Lost” – Tyler, the Creator
Song of the Year
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Lil Baby
Best Hip-Hop Video
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
Yung Bleu
Best Collaboration
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Best Duo or Group
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Best Live Performer
Tyler, the Creator
Lyricist of the Year
J. Cole
Best International Flow EST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
Little Simz (U.K.)
Video Director of the Year
Missy Elliott
DJ of the Year
DJ Scheme
Producer of the Year
Hit-Boy
Hustler of the Year
Saweetie
Best Hip-Hop Platform
Genius
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Jay-Z – “What It Feels Like” (Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z)
Impact Track
Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z – “What It Feels Like”