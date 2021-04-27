Benjamin Blank Named President of Warner Music’s New Advertising and Creative Content Division

WEA, the Label and Artist Services division of Warner Music Group, today announced that Benjamin Blank has been named president of media, a newly created position. In this role, Blank will lead WMG’s new digital advertising and creative content division, unifying WMG’s digital advertising under one unit. Based in Los Angeles, Blank will continue to report directly to WEA President Maria Weaver.

The move brings WMG’s owned media under Blank’s remit, including Uproxx, the youth culture website; Songkick, the live music app; and HipHopDX, a hip-hop website and media platform, which recently began its international expansion. He will have oversight of the creative teams as well as oversee advertising sales across all of WMG’s owned media properties. The platforms will continue to operate separately from each other with journalistic independence and creative freedom.

Blank most recently served as CEO and Chief Creative Officer at Uproxx Media Group, which has been part of WMG since 2018. Uproxx is comprised of a studio producing digital and linear content and a publishing arm with an audience of over 40 million people across the web, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and YouTube. According to the announcement, WMG collectively generates over 30 billion monthly video views through premium content on verified, premium YouTube channels, as well as streaming and social platforms.

Weaver said: “Since meeting Ben I’ve been impressed with his drive, his leadership, and his fearless ability to think outside the box to create meaningful and engaging content. He’s always in tune with the cultural conversation and he and the Uproxx team have built something really special. There’s no doubt he’s the right person to take the reins as we take a new approach to our owned media.”

Blank added: “Putting this collective firepower under one roof makes sense, allowing our partners to tap into our broad reach of fans across the globe at an even bigger scale.”

Prior to Uproxx, Blank co-founded the production company Locksmith Content where he directed television commercials, branded content, and films for high profile clients including American Express, Nike, and Groupon. Before co-founding Locksmith, Blank served as a producer at Anonymous Content, where he worked with influential directors including Mark Romanek and Antoine Fuqua.

The news comes on the heels of the recent promotion of longtime WEA exec Elsa Vivero to General Manager / Executive Vice President, Global Commercial Services.