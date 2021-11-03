Saturday Night Philately? Bee Gees’ Barry Gibb Gets His Own Postage Stamps

The Isle Of Man Post Office has issued a special set of stamps to celebrate the musical career and charitable work of Bee Gees co-founder and Isle of Man native Barry Gibb.

“I’m very proud of my Manx roots,” Gibb said in a statement. “I was born and bred on the ancient, mystical, magical Isle of Man, and I have very fond memories of growing up there, so to appear on a set of its stamps is not only a wonderful surprise, but also an honour and a privilege.”

While Gibb and his brothers rose to fame in Australia, he was born and lived on England’s Isle of Man until the family emigrated when he was nine.

Courtesy Isle of Man Post Office

Over the course of a five-decade-plus career, Gibb and the Bee Gees released 22 studio albums and contributed to multiple film soundtracks, including “Saturday Night Fever” — one of the biggest-selling albums of all time — and “Grease.” They have sold more than 200 million albums to date via singles like “To Love Somebody,” “Jive Talkin,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Night Fever,” “Stayin’ Alive,” “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart,” “I Started A Joke,” “Lonely Days,” “Words” and “You Win Again.” Gibb also had success writing, producing and recording for other artists, notably with Barbra Streisand and the album Guilty, Dionne Warwick with her album Heartbreaker, Diana Ross and “Chain Reaction” and the classic “Islands In The Stream” for Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.

Gibb has been generous with his time and his talent to support numerous causes including UNICEF (to whom he and his brothers donated the copyright of their hit “Too Much Heaven”), the Princes Trust, Nordoff Robbins, the Diabetes Research Institute, the National Association of Police Athletic/Activities League and Whatever It Takes.

At the request of Gibb, this stamp issue will support the work of music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins.

See the full set here.