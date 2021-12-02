Beata Murphy Named Program Director of KIIS-FM Los Angeles

IHeartmedia announced that Beata Murphy has been named program director for KIIS-FM in Los Angeles. Murphy’s promotion comes on the heels of former PD John Ivey’s promotion to president of CHR and programming strategy for iHeartmedia’s National Programming Group.

Speaking of his successor — whose new duties will include overseeing iHeart live music events, including the iHeartRadio KIIS-FM Jingle Ball, which takes place Friday — Ivey said KIIS is in good hands under her leadership.

“I made the offer for Beata to be the APD/MD for KIIS in 2013 at Brent’s Deli in Northridge” said Ivey. “Since then, she has grown as a programmer, garnered the respect of the KIIS staff as well as the music and artist community. Through the pandemic, Beata has been the KIIS day-to-day and boots on the ground. Now is the perfect time for me to pass the baton.”

Murphy began her career in radio while still a college student in 1999 at WLLD in Tampa, Fl. From there she became national director of promotion at Jive Records in 2006, developing radio and marketing plans for Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Usher and many others. In 2013 she returned to radio as KIIS APD/MD, and also served as executive producer of IHeartRadio shows “iHeart Countdown with Jojo Wright” and “The Vibe with Tanya Rad & EJ.”

“My time at KIIS FM has been filled with impassioned and winning teamwork from a staff of truly unmatched talent, and ‘hall of fame’ leadership & guidance from the legendary John Ivey,” said Murphy. “This new chapter represents every ambition I have worked, planned and hoped for throughout my career. My gratitude is matched only by my enthusiasm to get started. Thanks always to Tom Poleman, John Ivey, Kevin LeGrett and John Peake for this thrilling opportunity. To all of you who have put your faith in me through this incredible new role – and especially the girls & women reading this news – I won’t let you down.”