BBC One Set to Hold ‘Team GB Homecoming Concert’ Featuring Laura Mvula, Nile Rodgers

The BBC has announced it is broadcasting a star-studded concert live from Wembley Stadium to celebrate Team GB’s return from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The 90-minute concert, which will include artists such as Nile Rogers, Laura Mvula and Yungblud, will take place at The SSE Arena on Sunday, Aug. 15, at 7:30 p.m. in front of a live audience of 8,000.

The “Team GB Homecoming Concert” will be presented by BBC Radio 1’s Greg James and Clara Amfo and staged by The National Lottery.

The English National Ballet will also perform alongside Anne-Marie and theatre company Chickenshed will also appear while in the background the best moments from the Olympic Games 2020 will be replayed, including plenty of Team GB’s.

As well as Team GB and their friends and family, key workers will also be invited to attend the show.

“It would be an understatement to say that the road to Tokyo 2020 has not been easy for Team GB but their dedication and passion to the sports they love has been nothing short of inspiring!” said Amfo. “I am so honored to be hosting ‘Team GB Homecoming Concert by The National Lottery’ with Greg, on what promises to be a brilliant show full of celebration and love! Every single athlete deserves the very best homecoming and what better place than Wembley with these world class artists!”

James said: “As always with the Olympics, I’ve become an expert in events I only think about every four years. I can’t wait to celebrate our extraordinary Team GB athletes and be in front of an actual crowd again. It’s been a long time coming – it’s going to be a brilliant night. Anyway, must go, I’m off to practice shot put.”

The show was commissioned by Kate Phillips, the BBC’s director of entertainment. The BBC’s commissioning editors are Rachel Ashdown, commissioning editor for BBC Entertainment and Rachel Davies, commissioning editor for BBC Music. It is a TBI Media production and TBI Media’s Phil Critchlow and Paul Wright will executive produce while Andrew Wyke is the event executive producer. Julia Knowles will direct.